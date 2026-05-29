Frank Talk on Palestine (!) on Ireland's RTÉ.

From the Video Description:

May 28, 2026 The Republic of Ireland’s 1-0 international friendly victory over Qatar unfolded amid the backdrop of a tennis ball protest by supporters within the Aviva Stadium in opposition to the staging of the Nations League fixtures against Israel later this year.



Ireland are due to face Israel on 27 September, before a home game at Aviva Stadium on 4 October, with the FAI stating that they will fulfil the fixtures.



In the 11th minute, a number of supporters threw the first volley of tennis balls onto the pitch in protest, with a Palestinian flag also briefly waved from within the congregation behind the goal.



In the 20th minute, the game was paused for a second time as tennis balls were again thrown towards the pitch amid the ongoing protest.



RTÉ Soccer analysts Richie Sadlier and Stephen Kelly addressed the issue post-match.

I know nothing more about the people in this clip other than whatever it is they say here, so I will take these words delivered on live television at face value.

What the fellow on the left, Richie Sadlier, says here should be shouted everywhere today, and from the rooftops already.

Yet, “life goes on” for the rest of us.

Some still do what they can to keep exposing these crimes against humanity; or help out in some spiritual, physical or financial way the Palestinians who are still being starved, mutilated, tortured, and killed, if not having their homes and farms destroyed, and they themselves driven out of their rightful homeland. By the “non-Irish,” those “unchosen” ones.

These continuing criminal actions have now become a kind of “background noise” to the world’s activities. This is precisely the aim of the satanic powers-that-be. Yet, they do not cease to disturb the peace and consciences of some others, still.

Meanwhile…

… a few recent snapshots from sunny Spain.

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