We are at the worst possible moral state w.r.t. the Gaza genocide (not to mention the constant oppression, detention, torture of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories with theft of their land, farms, homes).

Why are our leaders “of the free world” MIA on this massacre?

Why are some seemingly rational people even denying there’s a genocide at all?

Why are some seemingly decent people siding with the sadistic aggressors in this situation, calling the Palestinian defenders as “terrorists”?

I have no answers.

Only outrage. And tears.

And prayers.

Kyrie eleison!

🙏

