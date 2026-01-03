I was a really wee one when this first tune became a fave among our much-older teenaged cousins. Heard it all the time so that it become part of my childhood memory, but never knew anything about the group or the people in it.

It remains today a lovely, ultra-smooth pop song that only aims to delight and soothe, with its positive mood and vibe. Haven’t heard it in, literally, several decades.

The Association “Never My Love” on The Ed Sullivan Show

Imagine my surprise to find out just now (yes, half-a-century later) that one of the lead vocalists and guitarists on some of their biggest hits was actually a “brown guy,” haha, one Larry Ramos. He seemed like a decent fellow, a good father with just one wife (so unusual in that business) and many children, and one who treasured his family. Reading about his musical career history, too, one might glean that there seems to have been more race-blindness among musicians back then compared to today (the music business is a different matter, though).

Another couple of hits, and equally beloved tunes, too!

NEW * Windy - The Association {Stereo} 1967

This video (below) exemplifies the total cheesiness of ‘70s hair and clothes fashion, and primitive music video editing with fuzzy images and dizzying, split-second cuts.

Nice to see the guys all smiling and joking around, especially against the dark and dismal world we live in today.

The Association - Cherish (”The Now Explosion” 1970)

BONUS : A new take on an old pop classic, by one of my fav guitarists, who has a distinctive sound.

Pat Metheny - Cherish (The Association)

Happy Friday to one and all, the first of 2026! 🎉

Enjoy the weekend, too!

