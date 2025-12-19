The album that gladdened my heart in my first winter in this country, having flown over from the tropics some three decades ago. Had bought this on cassette tape — which I still have to this day, believe it or not.

CLICK ON IMAGE OR LINK FOR FULL ALBUM PLAYLIST:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLe1seBFJFklgHIqjjUUUhxZmL_rchZau9

One haunting track that I really loved was by the fantastic pianist, Liz Story:

Ah, cassettes! Remember those plastic things with that vital, thin, brown, extremely delicate, iron-imbued metallic strip peeking thru gaps on one edge? That sometimes needed a long standard pencil as a handy tool to “fix” it? (But it never sounded the same again afterwards, alas.)

This particular album was played constantly on those winter days and nights in the car stereo and on my first-ever boombox. It was a lightweight Sony thingy with twin tape compartments for recording anything you wanted onto a second cassette.

That player was delivered without a hitch in what seemed to me then like a small modern miracle. (See, in the old archipelagic “third world,” sending such things by mail was practically unheard of since theft and loss were almost guaranteed).

It was amazing to see the parcel there in the afternoon, sitting on the front doorstep amid the snow that had already blanketed the grass and bushes and everything else around— unscathed, unstolen, even after several hours!

That, dear friends, was a sign of a high-trust society that used to be the norm in most of this country. (Granted, this was in a nice Maryland suburb just outside Washington DC where homeless people and porch thieves were unheard-of.)

Anyway, just a memory detour there to seemingly nicer days. Just hope you all enjoy these classic tunes played by gifted contemporary artists of the ‘80s and ’90s!

Despite all the awful things happening around us today, let us not lose hope for goodness to reign in the hearts of many, for the conversion of hearts of stone to warm hearts of flesh, and better times for all.

Wishing 🙏🏼the Best of the ✝️⭐️Christmas Season for all my Kind & Gentle Readers! 🎉

