This is the text in the song introduction.

CLICK ON VIDEO TO LISTEN:

(Note: If you play it at less than normal speed, like 0.85x, it becomes an even more powerful tune!)

Good to see this patently pro-Iran and anti-Israel messaging now.

This video was just released by a Chinese band, Innokids. (I don’t read Chinese, and cannot find out more about them on Chinese social media or internet information.)

How upside-down is our world today that a musical group from a former Communist country is the one expressing solidarity with victims of Israeli oppression and tyranny, while the so-called “Leader of the Free World” (don’t laugh) is proudly leading the West in helping that small, evil ethno-state in continuing mass murder and devastation (serving as Israel’s well-armed bullyboy)?

