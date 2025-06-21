🎼 Fireworks in Israel Sky / Shattered the Iron Dome's Lie ... It's the Sound of Gaza's Souls in Pain / An Empire's Crumbling Curtain Call in Rain ... 🎶 [This Video, from--CHINA??]
This is the text in the song introduction.
CLICK ON VIDEO TO LISTEN:
(Note: If you play it at less than normal speed, like 0.85x, it becomes an even more powerful tune!)
Good to see this patently pro-Iran and anti-Israel messaging now.
This video was just released by a Chinese band, Innokids. (I don’t read Chinese, and cannot find out more about them on Chinese social media or internet information.)
How upside-down is our world today that a musical group from a former Communist country is the one expressing solidarity with victims of Israeli oppression and tyranny, while the so-called “Leader of the Free World” (don’t laugh) is proudly leading the West in helping that small, evil ethno-state in continuing mass murder and devastation (serving as Israel’s well-armed bullyboy)?