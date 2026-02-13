"Fired"?!? ... Not So Fast...

She emphasized her Catholic faith’s teachings as the driving force behind her rock-solid beliefs and views on this entity of zio-jewish supremacism. Hardly any prominent Catholic speaks the word “Catholic” with such fierce pride today. Brava for this, Carrie Prejean Boller!

Her unequivocal support for all of the Palestinians in Gaza who are still being bombed, massacred, rendered homeless and shelterless, and starved by the “israelis” to this day — and not just for the Christians there.



This is something that always rankled with me with practically every other high-profile Catholic who, when talking about the besieged Palestinians, limited their concern to just the Christian population, and more specifically, the small group of Catholics, in Gaza.



Always annoyed at this myopic, religion-restricted view that rendered the vast majority of Palestinians there — Muslims, yes — to be not equally deserving of their sympathy! Carrie has taken the true, universal pro-life stance on this issue, something that apparently requires unusual courage anymore today. (So much for the likes of so-called “pro-life” campaigner and “Catholic” Lila Rose, who remains fully supportive of the evil, pro-abortion and pro-murder-of-innocents zio-jews on this matter.)



And so, some zio-jew on the Commission (one Shabbos Kestenbaum, whose page will not be honored with a link here) decried her wearing a tiny lapel pin comprised of the US flag on one side and the Palestinian flag on the other — while a midwit congressman who actually wore a whole idf uniform while walking the halls of Congress last year was never castigated for it. Not to mention all those huge blue-and-white flags of “israel” decorating so many congresspeople’s DC offices today.



The lapel pin:

Carrie explains the wonderful symbolism of the pin in her letter to said zio-jew below.

.