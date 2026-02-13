"Fired"?!? ... Not So Fast...

Source for title video.
Before we get to the topic mentioned in the title, click on video posted immediately BELOW for some background info on this series of events blowing up Twitter of late.
.
First:
Why were Carrie Prejean Boller’s actions and statements as a presidential appointee to the Commission for Religious Liberty so impressive?
Here be the reasons:
She emphasized her Catholic faith’s teachings as the driving force behind her rock-solid beliefs and views on this entity of zio-jewish supremacism. Hardly any prominent Catholic speaks the word “Catholic” with such fierce pride today. Brava for this, Carrie Prejean Boller!
.
Her unequivocal rejection of support for the fake and evil ethnostate of “isreal” and the jewish supremacist cult:
.
Her unequivocal support for all of the Palestinians in Gaza who are still being bombed, massacred, rendered homeless and shelterless, and starved by the “israelis” to this day — and not just for the Christians there.
This is something that always rankled with me with practically every other high-profile Catholic who, when talking about the besieged Palestinians, limited their concern to just the Christian population, and more specifically, the small group of Catholics, in Gaza.
Always annoyed at this myopic, religion-restricted view that rendered the vast majority of Palestinians there — Muslims, yes — to be not equally deserving of their sympathy! Carrie has taken the true, universal pro-life stance on this issue, something that apparently requires unusual courage anymore today. (So much for the likes of so-called “pro-life” campaigner and “Catholic” Lila Rose, who remains fully supportive of the evil, pro-abortion and pro-murder-of-innocents zio-jews on this matter.)
And so, some zio-jew on the Commission (one Shabbos Kestenbaum, whose page will not be honored with a link here) decried her wearing a tiny lapel pin comprised of the US flag on one side and the Palestinian flag on the other — while a midwit congressman who actually wore a whole idf uniform while walking the halls of Congress last year was never castigated for it. Not to mention all those huge blue-and-white flags of “israel” decorating so many congresspeople’s DC offices today.
The lapel pin:
Carrie explains the wonderful symbolism of the pin in her letter to said zio-jew below.
.
She also took her role as a commissioner promoting religious liberty for everyone very seriously and recommended other notable people of upstanding moral character (and in full possession of a functioning spine) to testify at the hearings:
.
* * * * * * * *
.
Next:
(I don’t even give much space here to her online tussles with zio-jews like this one and zio-”christians” like this one who have descended upon her in quick succession, following her bold questioning and repudiation of the imposed zio-jewish-evil upon everyone in the room. She handily trounces them all in these exchanges, what with Catholic truth on her side.)
.
So what does all this brave outspokenness and truth-telling get her?
Well, loud calls to resign, from some members of the Commission itself, for one thing.
* * * * * * * *
.
And then, within a couple of days… voila! This happens! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
(Golly, they’re all so predictable.)
. . . followed by blah-blah insincere boilerplate nonsense taking up four more paragraphs.
* * * * * * * *
.
Oh, but Carrie’s not one to give up so easily!
So, she shot back:
* * * * * * * *
.
It’s a gamble, to be sure.
What’s trump’s move on this now?
At any rate —
* * * * * * * *
.
The story continues… as Carrie fights back with guns blazing.
So, what about evangelical “pastor” Paula White, trump’s “spiritual adviser”? Find out a little about her by CLICKING HERE.
(Disclaimer: Watching the video may leave you with some PTSD. Don’t say you weren’t warned.)
.
As for Dan Patrick, a shame he kowtows to the zio-jews, since his overtly stated views on many political issues align with many of my own. Is this special favoritism because of mere blindness? Or for other darker reason?
Meanwhile, we await what new details Carrie will be dropping in the very near future.