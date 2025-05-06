Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackFinally, the DOJ is Starting to Do Something RIGHT!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFinally, the DOJ is Starting to Do Something RIGHT!An Observer (Teresa L)May 06, 2025Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackFinally, the DOJ is Starting to Do Something RIGHT!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharehttps://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-first-amendment-investigation-washington-states-new-anti.From Harmeet Dhillon:https://x.com/HarmeetKDhillon/status/1919520634876395684Leave a commentSubscribeThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postAn Observer’s SubstackFinally, the DOJ is Starting to Do Something RIGHT!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePrevious