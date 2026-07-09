"FIFA": "Fixed It For A--------?"

I wasn’t planning to go into this, but the more I learn about star Argentine player Lionel Messi, FIFA, and details about this particular game, the more I cannot ignore what I now see as a big deal here. (I used to greatly admire Messi even if I never was a huge football fan. No longer.)

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONTROVERSIAL MATCH HERE .

Essentially, here’s what happened: a quick summary.

(Am not a football expert or diehard fan, and defer to others for the recap, below.

Hossam Hassan is Egypt’s coach. VAR = video assistant referee)

Just considering the score and the timing of the goals, it looked like a dramatic “fairy tale” comeback for Argentina, with their winning third goal snuck in during the additional stoppage time.

A stunning victory, indeed, for the world champs coming from behind — that is, if you take the game as having been a fair one.

But, was it, really?

Days later, far too many people — both fans and football experts and analysts — are calling out the unfairness of the French referee, François Letexier, in this, Round 16 Egypt-Argentina match played on Monday.

Excellent rundown by Global Madridista on the clear anomalies in this game.

FIFA’s Corruption is Out of Control

This game shows how filthy Argentina’s play really was — listen to how many yellow cards Argentina got in this World Cup. With a “win” relying on the egregious compliance of the referee and FIFA.

This scandal even trumps (pardon the pun) the weekend’s highly irregular interference by POTUS with the referee’s red card penalty issued to a US striker (Falorin Balogun), which would have banned him from playing in the next game. The POTUS call resulted in an unprecedented reversal of the decision, freeing Balogun to play on Monday against Belgium and causing outrage among the Belgian team. However, it did not make a whit of difference in the end, since Belgium handily trounced the USA, 4-1.

And so, nothing is sacred to these vile creatures. Well, if you can murder and maim a defenceless people into the hundreds of thousands, and destroy and steal their land with impunity, what’s stealing a World Cup match or two?

And what’s the idea of Argentinian fans holding up in the stands that foul blue-and-white flag with a six-pointed-star?

Watching the match live on a less-than-optimal channel (we weren’t aware it was focusing only on “star player” Messi, argh!), we totally missed the controversially disallowed second goal by Egypt! And, later on, I was actually puzzled about the decision to issue a yellow card to the Egyptian coach himself for the crime of calling out a foul against one of his players. Even with my limited grasp of the game, that yellow card moment seemed very odd.

Many across the world are hopping mad and agree with Nicole Jenes, below.

It may be “just a game” to many, but billions are poured into and out, much energy and excitement expended in this series of events. It captures worldwide audiences’ attention, and billions outside the USA do love “the beautiful game.”

Of course, not to be ignored is the long history of corruption in FIFA, as Madridista states above.

In this particular case, it’s just another example of how they seem to taint everything they touch.

And so, the world continues to burn, slowly but surely. Those wars, with their massacres, killings, starvation, and displacement of innocents, and wholesale destruction and theft of land and property continue unabated, all in service to this evil tiny state’s goals, which seem to have no sports bounds, either.

For these crimes going beyond the football swindles, may God have mercy on us all.

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