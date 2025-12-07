* Listen to/watch a news clip from September 2025 , announcing Spain’s threat to withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if Israel were to be allowed to participate in the contest by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), a decision that was taken just recently.

* Scroll further down for news article on Spain’s final decision to withdraw from Eurovision 2026, taken just a few days ago.

(If you need English subtitles, click on “CC” button, and then under the gear icon —> choose “Autotranslate” —> then select English in pop-up menu.)

EUROVISION 2026: SPAIN will withdraw if ISRAEL remains in the competition and continues the massacre

Sep 16, 2025 #israel #LiveNews #eurovision Spain will not participate in the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna if Israel continues to participate in the music festival while the massacre in Gaza continues. This was agreed by the RTVE Board of Directors, at the proposal of its president, José Pablo López.



In this way, Spain joins the position of Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland, and the Netherlands and becomes the first of the so-called “Big Five” countries to make this decision.



The agreement was approved by an absolute majority of the Corporation’s governing body, which includes representatives of the country’s main parties. Ten votes were cast, four against, the board members on the proposal of the PP, and one abstention from the board member on the proposal of Junts.



Thus, Spain is the first of the “Big Five,” also comprised of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany, to make this decision. These countries are so named because they contribute the most to the Festival and are the five that always have a direct pass to the final. Furthermore, Spain was, until now, along with the United Kingdom and Sweden, one of the three countries that has never failed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.



The inclusion of Spain among the public television stations that have opted to issue this ultimatum adds even more pressure ahead of the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which will decide in early December whether to exclude Israel, as it did with Russia after the war in Ukraine. Spain is one of the countries that generates the most money and audiences in the European festival.



#eurovision #israel #spain #festival #breakingnews #news #LiveNews #StreamingNews #live #spain #spanishnews #news

Yes, so what? It’s just a song competition, so no big deal, right?

The decision by Spain to not join in the EUROVISION 2026 festival is unprecedented, as the country has participated in it virtually every year since 1961.

While many may not care about a mere pop music festival, this action sends a strong signal to the public and the world expressing Spain’s displeasure with Israel’s continuing genocidal psychopathy.

On the other hand, it isn’t exactly a huge sacrifice to its member countries to not join the contest, either. So — why can’t the other governments at least show some semblance of humanity and respect for international law even in such an action, something that isn’t even life- or financially threatening as a mere musical competition?

Why can’t all countries follow the lead of Spain and the few others who have also decided to withdraw from EUROVISION 2026?

Israel must be made to feel like a pariah on the international stage, in whatever form such protests and exclusions may take.

I say, Bravi, RTVE & Spain!

Could this be just the “thin end of the [global] wedge” against Israel? I hope so, and would like to think so.

(Meanwhile, today’s Germany and Austria once more display their utter subjugation under the thumb of the Jewish cabal.)

NOTE: RTVE = Radiotelevisión Española

(Spanish Public Television and Radio, similar to PBS in the US, or BBC in the UK.)

(Presumably AI-assisted English translation provided by the online website, with a few tweaks made here and there.)

The president of RTVE: “Eurovision is not a song contest but a festival dominated by geopolitical interests”

Ireland, the Netherlands and Slovenia will also not participate in next year’s festival

Questions and answers about the contest from now on

Daniel Herrero

04.12.2025 - 18:35 | updated: 04.12.2025 - 21:50

Spain withdraws from the Eurovision Song Contest after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) voted in favor of changing the rules of the contest at its General Assembly this Thursday, which implies that Israel will be able to participate in the 2026 edition. In addition to the Spanish delegation, The Netherlands, Slovenia and Ireland have also announced their departure from the festival.

RTVE has announced that their departure also means that they will not be broadcasting the Eurovision 2026 final, which will be held in Vienna (Austria) on May 16, including the preceding semifinals of the contest, which will be held on the 12th and 14th of that same month.

Spain, along with seven other countries, had requested a written secret vote in the Assembly, but the EBU presidency has denied a specific vote on Israel’s participation. “This decision increases RTVE’s distrust in the organization of the festival and confirms the political pressures around it”, according to a statement from the corporation.

The president of RTVE, José Pablo López, stated in a message on X that “what happened at the EBU Assembly confirms that Eurovision is not a song contest but a festival dominated by geopolitical interests and is fractured”.

The EBU explained in a statement that support for the change in rules, “designed to reinforce trust, transparency and neutrality of the event”, implies that “all members” who want to appear at Eurovision and comply with this new revolution will be able to do it. Although some delegations, including RTVE, had proposed a subsequent secret vote, “a large majority” understood that “there was no need”.

The president of the EBU, Delphine Ernotte Cunci, stressed in the note that the result of the assembly demonstrates the “common commitment” to “protect transparency and trust” in “the largest live music event in the world”. “I would like to thank all members for their respectful and constructive contributions during today’s session”, he added, without referring to the withdrawals already announced.

The complete list of participants, “before Christmas”

The festival director, Martin Green, has defended the position of a majority of members who have agreed that the contest “should not be used as a political setting”, for the sake of “neutrality” and despite the fact that “a few” delegations have expressed criticism. There would be “about five” countries, which implies that “about 35” will join next year’s celebrations in Austria, which also coincide with the festival’s seventieth anniversary.

Now, countries that want to participate in Eurovision must apply to do so and the complete list will be known “before Christmas”, according to the EBU. Iceland’s public radio and television has announced that it will debate its position next Wednesday, December 10, as will Belgium, which plans to make a statement “in the coming days”.

The Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, has already assumed that Israel will be participating in the event and the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, is celebrating this possibility. “Israel deserves to be represented on all stages of the world”, said Herzog, in a message in which he also thanked his “friends” for “defending Israel’s right to continue contributing and competing in Eurovision”.

Direct request for expulsion

RTVE sent a letter in May to the EBU in which he requested the opening of a debate on Israel’s participation at the festival, and in September he raised the order, directly threatening to withdraw. The president of the corporation, José Pablo López, expressed regret this Thursday, hours before the meeting, that the management of the EBU and Eurovision subjected the contest “to the greatest internal tension in its history”.

“It should never have gotten to this point. The sanctions on Israel for its repeated non-compliance in Eurovision should have been adopted at the executive level and the conflict should not have been transferred to the assembly”, he noted.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has also publicly taken the position favoring Israeli expulsion. “No one put their hands on their heads when the invasion of Russia began and they [Russia] were made to leave international competitions and not participate in Eurovision — nor, therefore, should Israel. We can’t afford double standards in culture”, he claimed in May.

Germany, in defense of Israeli participation

According to López, promoter before the RTVE Board of Directors of the proposal to withdraw the Spanish delegation, the EBU has become an organization conditioned by “political and commercial interests” that “have not been known or wanted to be managed”.

Spain will not participate in Eurovision 2026 due to Israel’s participation: questions and answers

In addition to Spain, other delegations such as the Netherlands, Slovenia, Ireland and Belgium had also requested a debate on Israeli participation, while on the opposite side was another group of countries, among which stands out Germany, another of the ‘Big Five’ of the contest. The Austrian Government has even proposed that the country not host the event if Israel is not there.

The management of RTVE had also positioned itself against the new regulations announced by the organization which is considering a reduction in the voting limit for viewers by half —from 20 to ten— and the introduction of new technical security measures to block coordinated or fraudulent voting.

News at Eurovision 2026: the jury of professionals returns to the semifinals

The Israeli candidacy in the last edition of Eurovision, held in Switzerland, received the highest score from viewers in televoting and came in second place, only behind Austria, the host country of the 2026 edition. The Eurovision event will be held from May 12 to 16 of next year in the city of Vienna.

Despite threats of a potential withdrawal, RTVE management has moved forward with its Benidorm Fest, the internal process from which the Spanish representative in Eurovision has emerged in recent years. In October they met 18 selected artists to participate in the 2026 edition.

“RTVE has decided to withdraw from Eurovision but our commitment to Benidorm Fest remains intact and we will redouble our efforts (...) we will continue to do our best to consolidate it as the great music festival in Spain”, said the president of RTVE in a message on their X account.

Leave a comment