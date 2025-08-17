I’ve known about and have respected the work of Christine for 10 years, on and off, through a friend whose online Catholic magazine I’d worked for over several years. Yet only now did I learn about her full life story.

My Story | FORWARD BOLDLY

From Saigon to surfer girl to sinner striving to be a saint — if there's any lesson to be learned from the winding paths by which God leads us, it is that all is grace.

The absolution one receives from the priest after a Sacramental Confession can only be described as a kind of weightlessness, as the burden of sin is lifted from one’s shoulders. God also knows how important the temporal experience is — thus, the priest is actually giving the absolution in the person of Christ — in persona Christi.

She’s also so right about having to confess the same sins over and over and over again — and the embarrassment one has about having to do that!

