These intricate mechanical dolls were originally conceived and made some 300 years ago.

Meet the Android Automatons of Neuchâtel | Jaquet-Droz Automata

Dec 16, 2023 • #YouAskedForIt #MechanicalDolls Step back in time with us as we explore the captivating world of 18th-century mechanical dolls at the Museum of Art and History in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Created by Pierre Jaquet-Droz and his son, these mechanical marvels were a sensation in 1774 and continue to amaze today. Witness the intricate craftsmanship and lifelike movements of these dolls, including a schoolboy artist drawing a portrait of Louis XV, a young girl playing the piano forte, and the oldest puppet, The Scribe, capable of writing messages. Discover how these automatons blur the lines between art and engineering, offering a unique glimpse into the technological ingenuity of the past. Join us for a journey into history, where mechanical wonders bring the 18th century to life.

THE RESTORATION:

Fascinating look at how it all works — the cams, chains, flywheels, levers, etc.!

Amazing precision design and engineering.

(Audio in French, with embedded English subtitles)

Restauration des automates de Pierre et Henri Louis Jaquet Droz

Feb 2, 2015 Restauration des automates de Pierre et Henri-Louis Jaquet-Droz, l'Ecrivain, le Dessinateur et la Musicienne, par Thierry et Grégory Amstutz, Auvernier, Suisse

When taken apart here, the doll is shown to be anatomically correct, too, chest-wise, like a real woman.

A BIT MORE ABOUT THE INVENTOR/CRAFTSMAN:

About

Pierre Jaquet-Droz was an 18th century watchmaker who decided to build automata (animated dolls) as a marketing ploy to sell the watches and mechanical birds that were the real bread and butter of his firm. Along with his son Henri-Louis and his partner Jean-Frédéric Leschot, Jaquet-Droz built three dolls that have survived history and still astound and intrigue people today; The Musician, The Draughtsman, and the most impressive and complex of the three, The Writer. Housed in the Musée d'Art et d'Histoire of Neuchâtel in Switzerland, the three automatons are started up on the first Sunday of every month to the delight of museum-goers of all ages.

THERE IS STILL A FUNCTIONING JAQUET-DROZ TIMEPIECE MANUFACTORY TODAY!

FYI: They were bought by the Swatch Group in 2000.

Today, Montres Jaquet-Droz continue to make fantastical pieces that meld creativity, colour, and craftsmanship.

FYI: They were bought by the Swatch Group in 2000.



This is their building that houses their offices and factory in Switzerland today:

If you’re in the vicinity, here’s the address of that museum:

Jaquet-Droz Automata

Musée d'Art et d'Histoire of Neuchâtel

2000 Neuchatel

Neuchâtel, 2000

Switzerland

