I thought I’d read and heard everything I needed to know about that mass murder and wholesale destruction and theft by Israel against the Palestinians — that is, until I listened to UN Special Rapporteur to the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, explain and discuss everything about it so explicitly, with such crystal clarity in this recent talk.

She minces no words, and speaks with deep conviction. The animation and passion (that only come from someone who hails from the south of Italy) help to get her message across to all audiences. She is persuasive also because these are undisputed facts that she presents, appalling as they might be.

She talks not only about the horrors in Palestine; she also expresses her distress at the inconceivable reactions of governments in the West: a shocking silence, support — admiration, even.

You gain a full picture of the height of hypocrisy, discrimination and perverse immorality of our self-proclaimed “civilized” world vis-a-vis the genocide of the Gazans, the attacks on Lebanon, and the continued killing of Palestinians amid a supposed “ceasefire agreement.”

“We have accepted lawlessness to regulate the life of the Palestinians.”

— F. Albanese

LISTEN!

Her talk proper lasts for some 38 minutes, and is followed by over an hour of Q&A and discussion. (The audience mic audio in the second part is rather poor.)

Francesca Albanese: "Anatomy of a Genocide", speech at University of Copenhagen, 6 February 2025

GENERAL TOPICS, CONCEPTS COVERED:

VIDEO IS SET TO START PLAYING AT ~ 4:07.

Introduction

“Suspension of hostilities” — but not really.

“You say, 17,000 children have been killed — and they keep the straight face.”

What must one say in order to move the hearts of Americans?

[The suggestion given to Francesca is not as absurd as it seems. - TL ]

The right to self-determination

Around 14:50:

“Orientalism” ( Edward Said ’s term)

How Palestinian rights have been “raped”

The Whys? included in her reports

“Israel wants that land for exclusive Jewish Israeli self-determination” —> what does this mean?

The exclusive ethnostate and peace.

October 7 — Horrific, but “No crimes justify other crimes.”

[ Yet— Francesca does not mention (is unaware of?) the Hannibal Directive that was deployed by Israel then. - TL ]

“Take the time to read a book about Hamas.”

Report from a year ago: her “Anatomy of a Genocide” report, definition of “genocide.”

Around 25:00:

The shaking hands when she presented her report: “The most painful thing I’ve ever done.”

“You can commit genocide even without killing one person.”

The “human shields” argument.

“Everyone ran to Israel to promise allegiance.”

Apartheid Israel. Humanitarian camouflage.

Lebanon.

Around 31:25:

‘The exploding pager attacks — “Have you seen any condemnations?” Some even saying, “Oh my God, that’s so smart.”

Testing weapons in Palestine. Recommends the book: The Palestine Laboratory.

How to spot a genocide.

Denmark’s responsibility.

Per the ICC Advisory Opinion, what are the obligations for the member states, the UN, and businesses?

At the start of the following Q&A, she shares some concrete actions that can be taken by people sickened by the continued atrocities and the lack of real action on the part of their obscenely supportive and compliant governments.

Selected answers from the Q&A:

At 1:03:25: What influence does she have as a UN Rapporteur? (She jokes that the previous ones were amazing lawyers — but they were not from Southern Italy!)

She says she is doing all that she can.

However, why did she decide to engage with the media? Important move on her part!

At 1:05:35: “Events like this are important, because we need to get together. These events have also … been moments of collective grief. To get together, [and see] “I’m not crazy — there are other, hundreds and hundreds of people who feel like me, who think like me, are horrified like me. And then, to strategize with each other, to inspire each other.

[ This comment of hers especially resonated with me, since I did mention in an earlier post how hearing Francesca’s words helped keep me from “going insane” with frustration and outrage. ]

At 1:13:38: Francesca: “I would like you to understand the virtue of patience toward ignorant people. We need to have no judgment, really. I know, I know —trust me, it takes a lot!”

Following, she touches on defending those sympathetic to Palestine, racism, specifically, anti-Palestinian racism (which she says is exactly what this is at root), anti-Islamism, anti-arabism, and why she advises those who have lost jobs, etc. for their support of the Palestinians to take their employers to court.

1:18:31: “Solidarity” requires action.

1:19:36: Regarding self-determination and violence: “Of course, the Palestinians have the right to resist!” — and why Israel doesn’t.

1:45:50: “We don’t make the revolution; we are the revolution!” Why we need to continue raising awareness.

This is followed by Francesca as the most agitated I’ve yet seen her be.

Some say she’s “optimistic,” to which she replies:

“I’m not optimistic! I’m furious! I’m enraged! This genocide should not have happened, but it’s a tragedy foretold. This fury, that becomes fire, and keeps me going. …”

What each of us can do — is not to despair, not to wallow in helplessness, but to take action. For one, there is the BDS (Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions) Movement, among others.

COMMENTS:

There is some black humor in the talk, too. For how does one react to the cold-blooded, Monty Pythonesque in its absurdity, of Israel claiming that, after they did their calculations and comparisons of Gaza with the number of persons killed in other conflicts, they came to the conclusion that “the percentage of the population in Gaza that are still alive is significant!” And thus, they cannot be committing genocide.

I’ve seen similar responses on Twitter by the hasbara trolls.

This is evil “bookkeeping” on a whole ‘nother level of the demonic.

Brings to mind the twisted, pitch-black brand of “comedy” of that vile Jewish woman who said, “I hope the Jews did kill Christ. I’d do it again. I’d f******g do it a gain in a second!”

That, to me, encapsulates the mindset of these people. A mentality that would revulse any human being with a functioning moral compass.

Are they unique in this barbarism? I don’t know — but it doesn’t matter; what does is that whatever they are doing right now is definitely, unequivocally horrific, crimes against humanity and international law — regardless of what others may have done in the past.

