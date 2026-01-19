It’s a fascinating dialogue between these two persons and what happened to them and their families when “israel” was founded and the Nakba (“catastrophe”) took place in and around 1948 — two totally unnecessary events that were forced by two supremacist groups — British imperialists and jewish zionists — upon an indigenous people of Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths living peaceably together for many generations in the land called Palestine. We don’t hear much about them, but Arab Jews from the general area were also affected by these events in ways not so beneficial to them.

The families of both Dr Ghada Karmi and Prof Avi Shlaim, one a Palestinian born in Jerusalem, Palestine, and the other, an Arab Jew born in Baghdad, Iraq, were displaced from their lands of origin for different reasons. However, there are striking commonalities in their experiences as unhappy and confused “aliens” forcibly transplanted onto their new “homes” post-1948 (both ended up in England).

Note from the Video Description: This interview took place just before October 7, 2023 and the genocide launched soon after by the “israelis”.

“Commissioned and recorded in September 2023, just weeks before the current phase of the conflict”

The Hidden History of Israel: Jewish Professor Avi Shlaim meets Palestinian Author Ghada Karmi

Perfidious Albion

Consider the hubris and deceit of the imperious imperial British after the fall of the Ottoman Empire to grab Palestine, a land not theirs, and give it to a people who were not of that land (as the settlers came mostly from Europe), with no regard to their “promise” to the native people who had been living on that land for countless generations.

In 1915, Britain privately promised Hussein, the Sharif of Mecca, to support an independent Arab kingdom after the war if he would mount an Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire. The venerable Sharif kept his side of the bargain but Britain did not. On November 2, 1917, Britain issued the Balfour Declaration, pledging its support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine. So Palestine became the twice-promised land. Source (piece is written by Avi Shlaim)

Related to this, there is the new film by Annemarie Jacir entitled Palestine 36, that has yet to come to an online streaming platform. (Fat chance it will be screened in any theater in these parts.)

Prime cause of “anti-Jewishism” & the “lachrymose version of Jewish history”

The story of Avi Shlaim and his family having to leave their comfortable life in Baghdad, Iraq, royally exemplifies the fact that the biggest cause of “antisemitism” (more properly called, “anti-Jewishism”) is ashkenazi-jewish behavior!

Of special note is Prof. Shlaim’s critical mention of “the lachrymose version of jewish history” that has become the dominant jewish narrative all over the world now, thanks to the aggressive and mal-intentioned ashkenazi jews who, despite their small proportional numbers, have managed to manipulate and control the jewish “story” in the West for most of the 20th and early 21st centuries. This distinctive difference between the self-narratives of the native Arab Jews and the European-origin ones is hardly ever mentioned. Yet, this needs to be known by all: that the ashkenazi vs Arab Jewish history and culture are not homogeneous — to the contrary.

Pivotal event for many

Another point of interest is one conflict in the last half-century that finds emphatic mention by many whose lives were disrupted by the Nakba and the founding of “israel”. The reactions of those around them took them by surprise and distressed them. They were forced to reconsider their own identities and group histories in the context of such responses from seeming “friends”.

That crucial event was this:

→ The 1967 Arab-Israeli War, a.k.a. Al-Naksa – the Setback, a.k.a. The Six-Day War.

The scant readings I’ve done by writers from this region do reveal this war to be the pivotal turn in the lives of Ghada Karmi, the late Edward Said, and now, Avi Shlaim (I’m sure there are many others).

