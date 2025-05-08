Of course!!!

https://x.com/pontificatormax/status/1920454735494082818

A FEW COMMENTS FROM THE THREAD:

And, in a related vein about the Conclave…

Am in full concurrence with Eduard Habsburg in this:

(Yes, he is a real Hapsburg. A very down-to-earth good fellow on his Twitter account. Currently Ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See and the Sovereign Order of Malta.

And, with mention of those names and places, let the black attacks upon the Church begin… ready, set, go!)

https://x.com/EduardHabsburg/status/1920463873317965893

LIVE LINK:



Leave a comment