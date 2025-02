A fabulous ditty with perfectly rendered harmonies from Duck Street Studios , holding forth on that ever-blameless group — those who are “ever the victim”.

Especially relevant to the horrendous humanitarian catastrophe that continues in Gaza.

The images — they made me weep all over again … !

“You’re the oppressor, you’re seven years old — then, you’re the aggressor!”

→ If you ‘enjoyed’ this, why not share it with friends and family?

Leave a comment