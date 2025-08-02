Listening to this brought tears to my eyes…

Hearing about the actual details of those traumatic events in the morning of July 17, from one anguished moment to the next, as recalled by a first-person witness, brought home so powerfully the distressing reality of that day.

Yet, the spiritual strength and courage of the sisters and the priest, Fr. Romanelli, in doing what they needed to do as religious, and as human beings in the face of danger, serious injury and death for everyone cannot but inspire us to do better in our own much-too-cozy lives.

NOTE: Audio is in Spanish. English transcript follows the video below.

For those needing a translation, turn on “CC” → Choose “Auto-translate” in the gear icon’s pop-up menu → Select “English” (or whichever language you prefer) from the pop-up menu

Esa explosión [1 Ago] – Cristianos en Gaza - Hna. María de las Maravillas de Jesús

Aug 1, 2025

En esta actualización, la Hna. María de las Maravillas de Jesús comparte su testimonio tras cumplirse una semana del trágico incidente en la Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia. Sigamos rezando por nuestros hermanos. Colabora con la Misión del P Romanelli --- https://vozcatolica.com/ayudagz Página para hacer una donación para los cristianos de la Parroquia Sagrada Familia desde cualquier parte del mundo (basta tener una tarjeta de crédito). La donación se hace en dólares.

THE TRANSCRIPTION (apologies for this late addition!)



That Explosion

Thursday, July 17, a week ago, was a different day. We began with daily worship, a worship that had been special for days, as a lovely group of children and young people joined us to worship our Lord Jesus Christ present at the altar. He told us, “Let the children come to me.” No one would have imagined that a disaster, a great sadness, would follow.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. the Sagrada Familia Church was hit by a bomb, causing destruction and collapse in the upper parts of the front of the church, with debris falling on top of two elderly women. At the same time, metal splinters from the bomb scattered everywhere, injuring a total of 15 people, one of them being Fr. Gabriel Romanelli.

We had gone to our house a few minutes earlier, still within the parish grounds, to pick up some things, when suddenly, the sad event occurred. Suddenly, a loud explosion was heard. The windows were broken. We immediately went out to help those who needed it. It was all screams, cries, fear, and dust, debris everywhere.

Inside the church, it was all glass. As we started down the stairs, we saw the doorman Saad was wounded, and then going to the parents’ house, we saw the postulant Sojel on the floor and the parents putting pressure on his wounds. There was a lot of blood, children and women crying, Sojel’s mother calling out to her son, hoping that the blood wasn’t his.

Hearing that there were two dead persons outside the temple, I ran out to those people. Seeing them unconscious and without a pulse, that’s what I could feel at that moment.

I ran to the parents so they could give him the anointing, but they kept putting pressure onto him, trying to stop the heavy bleeding. That reaction from Father Gabriel was really crucial for Sojel. Despite the terrible pain, no complaint ever came out of his mouth; on the contrary, he said, “Lord, let your will be done.”

When the ambulance arrived, they began loading the most seriously injured and the rest into other vehicles.

Turning back to the church, I addressed the two ladies again. They were trying to carry them, making a simple stretcher with a blanket to carry them in a vehicle. Unfortunately, they had no apparent pulse and their injuries were more serious. More details cannot be given, out of discretion and modesty. It was really horrible to see that.

I made the Sign of the Cross on their foreheads, realizing later that I had blood on my hands from one of them. Leaving on her a small cross marked with her own blood.

I went to the parents’ house and saw that the doctors were working on Father Gabriel, as he was injured. He hadn’t realized before with so much adrenaline running, and once he was able to take the wounded and Father Carlos was with them, that’s when he felt the most pain and discomfort. The men were preparing the vehicle to take him to the hospital, since the shrapnel was nowhere to be found and it was unknown whether it was still in his body or had come out.

The same people on the property, seeing Father injured, became even more afraid. A man approached to give him the news that these two women were conscious, but still in serious condition. We, too, were delighted and surprised to hear this news, as they had previously been lying down and without a pulse.

When we took the man to Father, we began to get people out of the yard and get everyone indoors, because we were afraid they would attack again and we didn’t want another disaster. We also began to hand out some board games, although this may seem very strange, to keep the children entertained and always inside.

We took the opportunity with the Empress Mother to ask everyone if they were okay or if they needed anything.

Father Gabriel later returned and told us that he was fine and that he was able to give absolution and a papal blessing to all the injured. That was with the misfortune experienced, another joy. God had allowed Father Gabriel to go and give them the Sacrament. God’s plans are wonderful.

Shortly after, we hear from the hospital again, but this time, bad news. We already had dead people: Nashua, Fumia and Saad.

I don’t know how to explain it. What helplessness. They left here in very serious condition, they went to the hospital, but the hospitals are what’s left of them, since they don’t have what they need: no machinery, no surgical equipment, no healing materials, no electricity, no water, no space. In short, it is very painful to know that you cannot save a life when you don’t have the necessary resources.

We then headed to the church and began cleaning it with the refugees sleeping there. The debris was really everywhere. After a while, two teenagers helped us, since we would be having Holy Mass in a few hours, and we also removed the debris from outside the church with other young people.

It was a great sadness. There were still sandals with traces of blood from the deceased, Nashua and Fumia. It was truly devastating for everyone, since being together on the parish grounds made us a family. That explosion left us all shocked and without appetite.

We ask all of you to continue praying for this to end, for the war to end, and peace to reign, and for us to never lack strength and trust in God. Your prayers are our strength.

- Hermana María de las Maravillas de Jesús, Missionary in Gaza

