Of course, this had to be made in Europe.

It has a stylized cinematography and framing yet can be shockingly realistic in the depiction of violence — but without the exaggerated splattering of blood favored by the Spielbergian mode of “gilding the [gruesome] lily” (you might say).

The still, high-contrast images of static figures appear against a flat-looking background recall the surrealist style of a Rene Magritte or the cold, distorted perspective and fantastic-realism of a Giorgio Chirico painting. The scenes are pregnant with tension and you never know what is about to happen next.

There is absurdist comedy-tragedy here, too: the Palestinians are trapped in the Israeli cage that makes their lives and status remain the same over successive generations. The neighbor’s ridiculous propositions for solutions to their existential quandary may reflect escape from frustration and hopelessness of a seeming dead-end they face every single day. There’s the tank gun and the Palestinian neighbor that isn’t even parody anymore.

As with all human societies, not every Palestinian was a hero, either — as depicted in the film’s re-creation of the Israelis’ Hagana terror campaign in 1948.

Perhaps the full meaning of every detail will be known only to Palestinians themselves who understand all these at a deeper and utterly personal level. Nonetheless, this is peek into life in modern Palestine is invaluable for presenting the viewpoint of a Palestinian himself.

