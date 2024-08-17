This from a live performance of a W. A. Mozart piece for four hands, played by two of the greatest pianists alive today.

One has been a longtime favorite of mine; the other is from the same era, but one I’d hardly heard before (her not having much of a presence in the American landscape); but whose lovely playing is now growing on me with astonishing alacrity!

Argentinian Martha Argerich

and

Portuguese Maria João Pires .

(NOTE: The clip here is a small excerpt from the full performance, which can only be viewed with a subscription to Medici TV.)

So: Watch the video closely from the very beginning.

Martha (on the left facing the keyboard) makes some gestures just before they start that evokes a laugh from Maria — as well as from the audience!

Such little things endear Martha to her fans around the world.

I also noticed, by the way, how small Maria’s hands look next to Martha’s (but, oh — what magical instruments those small hands are!). We, indeed, noticed the unusually large dimensions of Martha’s hands when we met her backstage at Carnegie Hall some twenty years ago — even if Martha herself is a tiny woman, too.

And here, I cannot remain in my musical reverie for too long, as some elements continually jolt me back to grim reality in these “COVID” times:

Apologies for spoiling this lighthearted moment, but I suppose this madness is now our “normal” reality in some places.

I just cannot help but comment on the negative aspect of this event.

This concert was back in early 2021, at the height of the “pseudo-pandemic panic”. And so, the poor page-turner (as with the orchestra members) has to wear that evil mask on his face. Of course, perhaps all the mask-wearers were in congruence with the mandated “rules,” too. I hope that the CV shots were at least not made mandatory as well to be present there.

Yet, I’ve yet to see evidence of either Martha or Maria wearing those abominable suffocating devices anywhere during those days — at least, not in public.

Here, the two pianists go about their business sans any face covering — and, good on them, I say!

Going Further Back, Before the ”COVID” Nonsense.

Here’s a neat backstage clip from 2012 - with Martha, Maria, and a Polish fellow from the Chopin Institute:

Interesting that Maria uses French with Martha, calling her attention to something in the music score. But Martha seems more concerned at that moment with what is being asked of her by the gentleman, Stanislaw Leszczynski, from the Polish Chopin Institute.

Martha is fluent in Spanish, English, Italian, Portuguese, German, and French: watch THIS FUN VIDEO for proof of this.

Maria is fluent in at least Portuguese, English and French, and likely in other languages, too.

This facility with languages seems to be not uncommon among top-tier pianists.

What about us mere mortals?!? What are we to do?!? 😂

A few adorable moments with ex-husband, Swiss conductor, Charles Dutoit.

Charles and Martha were married once and have a daughter together, Annie Dutoit, a multifaceted artist-pianist-academic, who (interestingly) has now appended the name, “Argerich,” to her Dutoit family name.

(Scroll down this page for a brief description of Annie by her sister, Stéphanie, w.r.t. the latter’s film about her mother. See further.)

From sometime in the 1970s:

Clip starts in the middle of a conversation about an unmentioned piano concerto (the Tchaikovsky, I believe), which she learned in just three weeks. Here she is her charming self — abundant smiles and laughter and ease with herself and all, in this undated interview with British conductor Charles Groves.

Apparently, she already has two young daughters here, and after ending her marriage {I correct here the error in the previous edit!} to Charles Dutoit at the time of this interview [in an attempt by Martha to live a “normal family life”].

Martha: “I have something with octaves.” … “Speed is my problem.” [not the lack of it — to the contrary! - TL] Charles: “Yes …the Stirling Moss of pianists.”

And More Recently.

Enjoy this bit from 2018:

(Thankfully, still pre-”COVID”)

There’s this neat, brief recording of some carpool chats from six years ago. Martha is in the rear seat, engrossed in her cellphone, while the ride is filmed by a Singaporean fellow in the front passenger seat, as the party drives to Zurich from an unnamed place.

Conductor Darío Alejandro Ntaca is seated next to the pianist and does most of the talking. He would conduct the Singapore Symphony with soloist Martha six weeks later.

Hmm… apparently, Martha can be as phone-addicted as the rest of us!

One is very curious as to what it is on the phone that’s holding her attention.

Social media? Piano performances? Maybe … even a video game?

But listen to her remarks. There isn’t the slightest hint of vanity, artifice or pretension in this legend, this powerhouse of the piano.

(The formal performance in Singapore is only excerpted at the end of the video. Scroll down for the full concert.)

IN HER CONCERT appearances, Martha uses none of the flashy tricks — no flamboyant or ostentatious mannerisms, revealing gowns, or garish attire — used by some younger performers eager to grab the public’s attention with less-than-tasteful gimmicks and gear.

Yes, will admit, it’s a pet peeve for me: I tend to ignore those performers, regardless of how talented they might be. I hate being distracted by such cheap devices when it should really be more about the music — but with a sense of proper decorum and decency. As a great piano pedagogue once said (about a young student of his who came to class dressed in shabby jeans): one must “respect the music.”

So shoot me.

“A goddess.”



There is something in Martha’s charisma that is intangible and unusual. Stephanie’s words are as good as any for that.

Middle daughter Stéphanie Argerich, in her 2012 film, Bloody Daughter, depicting her mother’s persona and life, said this about Martha (see excerpt below):

When I was little, I couldn’t understand why my mother spent so long signing autographs. It took ages. And it irritated me that she should devote herself like that to her fans. Once, I bit one of them! Nowadays, I’m touched by the passion people feel for her. And my childhood beliefs resurface… My mother is a supernatural being in touch with something outside the reach of ordinary mortals. In fact, I’m the daughter of a goddess.

"I'm the daughter of a goddess."

(Excerpt from Bloody Daughter, film by Stéphanie Argerich, 2012)

Yes, she is a kind of a “goddess” of the piano — but no more or less human, fallible, and a creature of God than the rest of us. Let us delight in her uniqueness, also keep our feet firmly planted on terra firma. (Am in my dotage period at present, but I used to get caught up and carried away by all these worshippy thingies in my “lost” years many decades back.)

FOR THOSE INTERESTED:



This is the FULL PERFORMANCE of the Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 several weeks later with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra

~ directed by Darío Alejandro Ntaca ~

CODA:

(Apologies for the schizoid, back-and-forth between winsome reverie and brutal reality, but, alas, such is our world today.)

Another shocked-back-to-reality tangent , vis-a-vis Singapore:

Singapore, sadly, has been one of the most highly-CV-vaccinated countries in the world. Vanishingly few prominent people like a certain businessman whose name I now forget publicly expressed doubts about the safety of the CV shots. (I can no longer find that story online which I’d written about in my previous ‘stack account; it might just be buried in page 235,579 in the search engines.)

Their ongoing birth and death statistics have been dismal.

May God grant courage and succour to them who ask for His help. Not just in Singapore, but everywhere else in the world needing such spiritual help.

Whatever transpires in this earthly plane, only through God and Christ are we all truly saved in the more important life before us — the eternal one that comes after this one.

🙏 ✝️

