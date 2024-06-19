Un homme et une femme (A Man and a Woman) directed by Claude Lelouch charmed its way into so many people’s hearts, including ours, even if it would be some twenty-plus years later that we would first watch it on a rented video.

French actress Anouk Aimée’s understated performance was a huge part of the film’s ethereal character and gave it its beloved classic status to this day. (Co-star Jean-Louis Trintignant passed away a few years ago.)

Among others, the film won the Grand Prix (Palme d’Or) at the 1966 Cannes Film Festival, as well as Oscars for best foreign language film and screenplay.

[On video below, TURN ON CLOSED CAPTIONING / “CC” and choose auto-translate to English in the gear icon’s pull-down menu if you don’t speak French]

Short tribute:

TRAILER:

FULL FILM:

TURN ON CLOSED CAPTIONING / “CC” and choose auto-translate to English in the gear icon’s pull-down menu if you don’t speak French or Spanish

