An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
3h

There was not a State of Israel thousands of years ago. The concept of State was not mooted until the 18th century and did not become realities until the 19th century.

There is not a shred of evidence there was ever a Kingdom of Israel and no evidence its Kings, David, Solomon, Saul ever existed. The religious fantasy of an Israel was always metaphor and a literal Israel as many orthodox Jews know, is an abomination for Judaism.

As metaphor and myth the 80 years will have more power because the creation of a State of Israel betrays the religion and transgresses the teachings of the Jewish God. One does not have to believe in the Jewish God or any God to appreciate the enormous power of subconscious and unconscious belief in human beings.

Billions of people around the world pray that the story Israel will not make 80 years is correct and we have less than three years before the world is rid of the vile State of Hate called Israel which sits in ancient Palestine. The only hope is that the deranged Israelis do not take millions down with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture