LATEST VIDEO FROM DuckStreetStudios.
With the supreme clown (“I am Pope!”) fittingly overseeing its demise.
RELATED:
The Mysterious Curse of the 8th Decade
Israelis themselves are worried sick about this:
Why Israel's leaders and allies are in a state of panic over its future
[ EXCERPT ]
Former Israeli general and prime minister, Ehud Barak (né “Brog”, son of Lithuanian colonists), has recently expressed his worry that Israel, founded in 1948, might not reach the ripe old age of 80. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (né Mileikowsky, son of Polish colonists) expressed his fear five years ago that Israel might not reach 100.
Both Barak and Netanyahu cited the demise of the ancient Israelite state in Palestine, which existed for a mere eight decades, as the basis for their fears.
There was not a State of Israel thousands of years ago. The concept of State was not mooted until the 18th century and did not become realities until the 19th century.
There is not a shred of evidence there was ever a Kingdom of Israel and no evidence its Kings, David, Solomon, Saul ever existed. The religious fantasy of an Israel was always metaphor and a literal Israel as many orthodox Jews know, is an abomination for Judaism.
As metaphor and myth the 80 years will have more power because the creation of a State of Israel betrays the religion and transgresses the teachings of the Jewish God. One does not have to believe in the Jewish God or any God to appreciate the enormous power of subconscious and unconscious belief in human beings.
Billions of people around the world pray that the story Israel will not make 80 years is correct and we have less than three years before the world is rid of the vile State of Hate called Israel which sits in ancient Palestine. The only hope is that the deranged Israelis do not take millions down with them.