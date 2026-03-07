https://x.com/SignumTala/status/2029816730097434914?s=20

Philstar getting ‘ratioed’ in the comments section:

https://x.com/PhilippineStar/status/2029712660271669256?s=20

Same reaction in this post:

https://x.com/MangingisdaSays/status/2029789895623880909?s=20

A telling comment:

https://x.com/snow_hunter12/status/2029813797905727827?s=20

Already a present menace in Siargao (popular beach surfing town filled with more foreigners than locals)!

→ A Chabad center! Those tentacles!

Sadly, the local officials and businesses are likely ignoring the perils of such a presence not only out of ignorance and a sincerely welcoming heart; but, those tourism shekels (and what else?) are likely hard to resist.

Why tourism/service industries in poorer countries are a double-edged sword, but a much easier route for officials/government to take for locals’ “livelihood”. The Siargaoans are definitely not getting any help from their craven local government units (LGUs) on this matter.

The shameful Philstar article above stems from a depressing lack of pride and dignity (at least) and continued effects on the majority of Filipino “normies” of the thorough brainwashing by ex-colonizer USA on the “global scourge” of “antisemitism” after WW2 — alas!

https://x.com/TetsDelaCruz/status/2028282608422093023?s=20

→ ARTICLE: see how these ‘visitors’ behave.

https://www.bulatlat.com/2025/07/27/locals-fight-back-against-growing-zionism-in-siargao/

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/tacloban/locals-push-back-against-presence-of-israeli-military-in-philippines-surfing-paradise

And, there it is! ☹️

https://siargao-chabad.ph/en/

