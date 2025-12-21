An Observer’s Substack

AnaG
22m

I trained as a concert pianist while growing up and the teachers tried so hard to make me play "perfectly". lots of different techniques were used as hitting the hands if the wrists sunk, holding tennis balls under the palms of the hands while playing and also coins of top of the hands. Lots of shoutings were included. It was a very hard training especially for someone so young and having to go to a highly acclaimed music school three times a week in the mornings and then spend the afternoons at the normal school. Three hours of piano classes every Saturday. I really have no idea how someone can become a musician under so much fear and pressure. I abandoned all and never touched a piano again. I feel very sorry for this pianist.

