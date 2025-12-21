This story is presented by Ben Laude in wonderfully humorous fashion, while making excellent points about the “scandalous” nature of aspects of virtuoso pianist Vladimir Horowitz’s performance as seen on TV by the general US public.

The Televised Recital That Scandalized A Nation of Piano Teachers (Horowitz 1968)

(Ooh, “flat fingers”! “Sitting low on the bench”! “Staring down at the keyboard”! and so on! Yes, these were things our late pianist mom also noted about Horowitz.)

Family tale: In the early ‘50s, as a music student in Manhattan, our mom counted herself as one of the lucky few who were present to see and hear Horowitz play at Carnegie Hall. The pianist was already a legendary figure among fellow pianists even then.

Vladimir Horowitz (1903-1989) was one of those illustrious pianists who could move listeners with his amazing musicality and artistry.

In this particular recording from a January 1950 recital (listen below), one can catch a few flubs here and there, even from this giant of the keyboard. Yet, our mom’s own piano teacher in Manhattan said that, ultimately, the resulting sound and effect upon the audience was what mattered more, even above technical perfection, according to his performance philosophy.

Many have agreed with him, and still do. Thus, Horowitz’s gigantic reputation holds to this day. Those with ears to hear can clearly see (or hear?) why.

