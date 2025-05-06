The Fascinating Story of the Pope’s Soldiers.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard

The Pontifical Swiss Guard are the oldest continuing and smallest standing army in the world. They are the Pope’s personal bodyguards and the army of the Vatican city-state.

As a kid, was always fascinated by our mom’s stories about her trip to Rome as a young woman in the company of friends from a convent school for a special audience with Pope Pius XII, and spotting those special papal soldiers in their striking uniforms. One day, perhaps, I would see for myself what seemed to me to be these mythical creatures I only knew from rare stories and a scant few photographs (this was way before the Internet, kiddos): the Pope’s Swiss Guards.

So, it finally happened in 2013, in my first visit to the Vatican. Besides the marvel that is St Peter’s Basilica, the other major attraction to me was the Swiss Guard. (Not even the Wednesday audience of the Pope, whom I did not take a liking to at the time!)

Here’s a ‘live’ Guard whom I ‘caught’ with my (real) digital camera. He is dressed in the halberdier uniform (black beret + colorful garb).

There’s something to be said about those vibrant, Renaissance-style uniforms, I must say. Nothing like them anywhere else in the world!

But, some of you might be asking:

Why are men guarding the Pope from Switzerland, and not “locally-sourced,” like, say, Italy?

The video below tackles that question, too. Look to the Guard’s history for the answer.

The history of the Pontifical Swiss Guard’s modern uniforms.

Flamboyant as it all might seem, don’t let that yellow ochre-blue-and-red uniform, the red plume, the 16th-century helmet, armor and halberds fool ya!

The Swiss Guard are an elite army that is fit and well-trained in modern military weapons, self-defense, and serve as the protective detail for the Pope in his forays locally as well as in his travels abroad.

Those colorful gala uniforms are used ceremonially inside the Vatican. They are not worn at the gates outside where they stand guard, as one can imagine the havoc and safety issues that may ensue with distracted drivers and pedestrians.

In the current interregnum, or sede vacante (‘vacant seat’) state of the Vatican (the throne of Peter is empty as we have no Pope yet after the recent death of Francis), the Guard are tasked with protecting the Vatican.

Brief History.

Officially selected in 1506 by Pope Julius II to serve as the personal papal bodyguards during a time when the Pope in Rome wielded great political power, Swiss soldiers were especially chosen for their reputation as the bravest, toughest and most loyal soldiers in Europe.

The Guard’s mettle was most famously put to the ultimate test during the notorious “sack of Rome” perpetrated primarily by the Landsknechts — German Protestant mercenary soldiers theoretically under the command of Holy Roman Emperor Charles V (who was engaging in some regional power plays of the day). Alas, the imperial coffers soon ran dry.

When they learned they were still not going to be paid their wages after a whole year’s wait, the mercenaries went berserk and decided to ransack Rome to try to get their wages from the Pope and perhaps, carry off some expensive artifacts from the city, too. They raped, plundered and pillaged, and spared no citizens regardless of age, sex, wealth, or station in life. Oh, and being Protestant, the Landsknechts thought it was doubly fine to victimize a hated Papist city as well.

Of the 187 (some sites say, 189) Swiss Guards who tried to defend the Vatican and the Pope, Clement VII, against the tens of thousands of lunatic hordes, only 42 survived. These few Guards accompanied the Pope and helped him escape from the Vatican via the Passetto, the secret passageway connecting St Peter’s and the Castel Sant’Angelo, where Clement VII was finally safe from the crazed marauders outside.

The circular Castel Sant’Angelo is shown in the photo below, as seen from the Ponte Sant’Angelo (the bridge that crosses the Tiber River). The citadel / fortress was first built in the 2nd century (commissioned by Emperor Hadrian as a family mausoleum).

The second century! Think about how long ago that was!

And more amazing is that this sturdy structure still stands today, and pretty intact, too!

Read a succinct account of these events:

Mar 29, 2022 Todd Neikirk, Guest Author

(Those more historically curious can pick up further specifics about the 1527 Sack of Rome with the video below.)

LISTEN!

This former Swiss Guard has some pretty incredible stories to tell.

Oh — and he actually has in his possession today two third-class relics from two saints of the Church!

I can believe his short but pithy anecdotes about Saint Mother Teresa and Pope Saint John Paul II.

Regarding JP II, the more I learn about him, the more I see him as having been a truly holy man. Not perfect — but holy. Alas, I was away from the Church at the time and missed all the hubbub of the day.

This is the official Swiss Guard promotional video:

This docufilm on the “Pope’s Soldiers” might date from the year 2000, but it presents lots of material missing from many other videos on the topic.

(Notice the more relaxed pace of the film, so unlike many in the current crop of attention-deficient videos filled with too many rapid cuts in the editing.)

Note: Tomorrow, May 6th, is a Special Day for the Swiss Guard.

It’s when the new recruits will be formally taking their oaths, as depicted in the video below (from the 2024 swearing-in ceremony of the new Guards).

May 6th is selected, since that is the date in 1527 when those valiant 187 (-9?) Swiss Guards stood fast and gave up their lives against overwhelming odds in defense and protection of their Pope against the marauders.

(Video is set to start a few minutes before the first Guard takes the oath.)

UPDATE:

Flag of the Swiss Guard.

