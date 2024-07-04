This newly discovered ability of ‘mere’ ants to do a task like this involving wound care — one that requires a bit of skill even for humans — exemplifies to me the intricacy and complexity of God’s creations, no matter how tiny and apparently simple they seem to be.

The procedure carried out by the ants — to amputate the injured legs of fellow ants from the same nest — was not a learned activity. The ants just knew how to do it without training from any other ant.

The ants also spent longer or shorter times on wound care, depending on the site of injury or amputation, resulting in increased survival for the wounded ants.

Dunno about you, but these findings astonish me no end.

Yet, they’re still just … ants… those crawling little insects that make an unwelcome appearance in the apartment and home.

(But given a choice, would rather have ants around than snakes! Why did He ever make snakes?)

CLICK ON LINK OR SCREENCAP TO ACCESS ARTICLE.

https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(24)00805-4?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982224008054%3Fshowall%3Dtrue

Given these ants’ human-like skills and behaviors, should I now stop crushing, poisoning and killing these tiny visitors when they show up in my abode?

Or should I look for a less fatal way to lead them outside à la the Pied Piper of Hamelin?

