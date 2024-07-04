An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unjected Resister's avatar
Unjected Resister
Jul 6

Personally I love the so called 'Natural World'. Yet, I remind myself that Ma Nature, dba; hordes of insects, snakes, biting venomous things both small and large predators are no respecters of us human beings. Hence, my Rule #1 - Ma Nature is not allowed to visit, let alone reside inside My home. Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture