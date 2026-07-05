Do You Know Who Helped Turn a Famous Early Motor Car Prototype into a More Roadworthy Version?

Everyone has heard of Mercedes-Benz, the oldest automobile manufacturer in the world, and also its original founder, Carl Benz. He is recognized today as the inventor of the motor car.

But! Did you know that Carl’s wife, Bertha, was herself quite a remarkable woman? On her own, Bertha made a few significant prototype improvements to Carl’s self-propelled invention, the Benz Patent Motorwagen No. 3.

How exactly did that happen?

In August 1888, without telling her husband, Bertha took Carl’s vehicle for a long-distance drive accompanied by her two teenaged sons. By the end of it, she had racked up some 200 kms driving from Mannheim to Pforzheim (her hometown), and back. This was the first long-distance trip taken in an early version of the self-powered automobile (having an internal combustion engine).

The REAL Bertha Benz. Source .

Here’s a cool short reenacting that pioneering motoring “adventure.”

That path she blazed (literally and figuratively) is honored and remembered today as the Bertha Benz Memorial Route.

Learn more about Bertha’s background, and what happened on that trip — the troubles encountered by the intrepid wife of Carl Benz, and how she dealt with them using her smarts and resourcefulness. She brought the idea of a driveable car closer to reality, as Carl himself was hesitant about the readiness of his invention for the road.

Watch this informative video from the BBC:

Also, can you imagine how conditions were for anyone going around in those horseless carriages in the late 19th century? There were no paved roads, no navigation guides or signposts, no “refueling stations,” etc. at the time. That was rough territory then, so this was quite a remarkable challenge with so many unknowns for Bertha Benz.

Here’s a video that shows you how things were in that era.

Very cool, hey?

Mercedes-Benz Museum

By the way, if you ever find yourself in Germany, include plans to spend at least a day in Stuttgart at a place you should not miss: go and happily lose yourself in the multiple circular floors of the Mercedes-Benz Museum. It is, bar none, the finest car museum in the world. With kin, we were lucky to visit just a year after it opened. Anyone interested in cars, their design, engineering, and history will have a great time there.

We did not get to explore the Bertha Benz Memorial Route, though, as it opened only the year after our Museum tour.

Safety first … but luxury and design, too

Have always had a soft spot for the Benz cars ever since we were little kids. It was a car brand that drew admiration, even if just a few lucky people could afford one. (Not us, back in the islands then.)

What I still recall and impressed me all those years ago was their unique TV ad. It featured a test version of the stretch limousine, the 600 Pullman, getting beaten-up in the dust doing several rollovers, finally landing upright at the end. I don’t recall if any crash test dummies were inside. Mercedes never bothered with sleaze or sex to sell its product, as it emphasized the safety features of their cars. Can’t locate the exact ad now, but it showed something like what the test model goes through here. [By the way, Jay Leno features what he calls his favorite car here.]

The misbegotten merger

The charisma and attraction remain, even if their quality and design have fallen short in recent years. The ill-advised merger with the American car company, Chrysler, was thankfully, just a temporary deal. However, styling, finish and materials remain topnotch in most vehicles. (Alas, a few corner-cutting clues can be spotted in a few classes today. Everyone’s tightening their belts nowadays….)

Dreaming on…

If money, space and time were no object, this little classic would be my dream-car-come-true. Cannot disagree with this fun and informative fellow. Advanced for its time, this model had several engineering and safety features that became standard in other cars only decades later.

Some neat videos on the W113 / SL / “Pagoda”: Why it’s so crazy expensive. “Everyday-to-exotic” video here. A short about its designer, Paul Bracq, here. )

So, the dream continues….

Happy driving to everyone, whichever is your favorite car!

Do try to visit the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart one day!

🚗 🛣️ 🏞️

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