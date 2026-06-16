Do You Feel This Now, Too, America?

The dystopia arising from the growing saturation-level of surveillance technologies has been warned about in select small quarters for a few decades now. All these ideas were introduced years and decades ago by Hollywood and publishing’s predictive programming.

It is true that the US right now feels like the epicenter for the Big Brother system as well as its currently failing state. The latter we clearly see in the goods, services, medical care, real estate and housing, just to name a few, becoming increasingly out of reach for more and more people, especially the middle class.

While the former effects can also be felt in other industrialized regions such as Europe, America unfortunately also has the added features of a wrecked social fabric arising from family dysfunction, hyperindividualism, and disunity going as far back as the day divorce (especially no-fault ones) became legal, as well as the lack of a safety net and subsidized public services that all make the pain more acute in this country than in others where an actual functioning socialized health system and services do benefit the ordinary person.

This is at its core a spiritual war we continue to engage in, with the despicable billionaire Epstein class among our greatest enemies. Is this merely a part of the Great Chastisement we are increasingly deserving with our actions — or lack of them?

Only through continual prayer (daily rosary, for one), doing the right thing by kin, friends and strangers in need, and dependence on the grace and kindness of God, besides our own efforts, can we get through this tribulation. 🙏🏼✝️

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