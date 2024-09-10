These are scientifically proven miracles of the Consecrated Host that challenge the laws of nature.

What are the implications for our beliefs and assumptions, given these results?

IF NOTHING ELSE, PLEASE WATCH THE FIRST VIDEO BELOW:

The Eucharistic miracle in Buenos Aires where then-Archbishop Jorge Bergoglio ordered an investigation into this strange series of events involving a consecrated Host in one church.

The Eucharistic Miracle of Buenos Aires. Host bleeds & becomes living Human Heart. By Ron Tesoriero.

The Miracle of Sight!

Eucharist Documentary Seen By The Blind

(This is the documentary film on the Eucharist that these blind people were able to see:)

The Film On The Eucharist That Jesus Wants All Humanity To See

FINALLY, A GOOD SUMMING-UP:

More on Eucharistic Miracles with Fr Chris Alar, Dr Ricardo Castañón Gómez, and Fr Donald Calloway:

Eucharistic Miracles - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.91 with Fr. Chris Alar

*NOTE: I’m not 100% certain about the DNA findings mentioned by Fr. Chris Alar, as have yet to come across the actual scientific study showing those results. All I read is about DNA fragments present in those miraculous Eucharists that have been studied, which do not for some reason lend themselves to DNA amplification.

By the way, belief in these things is not obligatory for Catholics.

But there are just occasions of miraculous incidents that God allows to happen.

Why?

To try to help us believe, when so many of us have stopped believing—including many self-confessed Catholics.

May God bless all believers, and give others the gift of grace to believe.

🙏 ✝️

