In this interview, Monsignor Sarno explains clearly to host Cameron Bertuzzi how the Catholic Church carries out canonical investigations into the authenticity of alleged miracles, especially by those who are candidates for canonization as saints.

It is a revelatory, clarifying interview that blew me away with the astonishing examples of extraordinary miracles mentioned.

And, yes, we also tend to miss the many small daily miracles we experience, too.

For all good things big and small that bless our lives (and the bad, too — for good can come out of bad), let us be grateful. 🙏🏼

He Spent 38 Years Investigating Miracles for the Vatican. Here's What He Saw.

Aug 21, 2025

After 38 years inside the Vatican’s office that investigates miracles, Monsignor Robert Sarno has seen some of the most astonishing cases you’ll ever hear about—tumors vanishing overnight, genetic diseases instantly reversed, and people minutes from death suddenly walking away. In this exclusive interview, he reveals how the Church tests these claims, what he’s personally witnessed, and why miracles still matter for our faith today.

