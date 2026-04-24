Did the "Nuremberg Trials" Really Want to Seek the Truth?

Source for top video clip.

Video 2, continued from above:

The real character of those trials is discussed below, in both video and print.

Was the objective of the trials to seek the truth?

Or was it to create a certain story, based on half-truths and outright fabrications and lies, filled with exaggerations, that would serve the specific “needs” of a particular interest group for a long time?

Readers and viewers may draw their own conclusions as to the truthfulness — or lack thereof — of the “Holocaust (TM)” narrative. It is one that has been pounded into the whole world’s consciousness for some three-quarters of a century now.

(Yes, I even remember as a teen reading, enraptured, the well-promoted [!] bestseller, Inside the Third Reich by Albert Speer. It must all be true, since it was even made into a movie.)

Thus, I wince every single time someone calls for “Nuremberg Trials”! to seek accountability and legally address the crimes against humanity (real ones) that have been, and still are, being perpetrated with impunity against innocents in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Syria, etc. by the jews and the “israelis.” All aided and abetted by creatures in our “government” and the military industrial complex (that keeps enriching itself, too).

(PLEASE SCROLL FURTHER DOWN FOR SOME INTERESTING LINKS.)

Mark Weber

The Nuremberg Tribunal of 1945-46 — the most spectacular judicial enterprise in history — was meant to prove that the defeated German regime had been one of unique and monstrous deceit, rapaciousness and evil. But in fact the Tribunal dispensed not justice, but injustice. The four Allied powers that organized and ran it were themselves guilty of many of the crimes they accused the German defendants of having committed. The Tribunal operated on the basis of “ex post facto” law created after the fact expressly for the occasion, and which the Allies applied only to the defeated. The hangings of German leaders ordered by the Tribunal were little more than murders glossed over with a veneer of makeshift, hypocritical pseudo-legality. This 50-minute video received more than 100,000 “views” on YouTube before it was “restricted” in 2017, and then banned altogether.

WATCH VIDEO: CLICK HERE

For a thorough discussion on all the problems with the Nuremberg trials (the makeup of the legal teams, the evidence, the treatment of witnesses, the questionable testimonies, etc., as well as the words of a few upstanding souls critical of the proceedings), read and click below.

Do the ‘war crimes’ trials prove extermination? by Mark Weber A common response to expressions of skepticism about the Holocaust story is to say something like “What about Nuremberg? What about the trials and all the evidence?!” This reaction is understandable because the many postwar “war crimes” trials have given explicit, authoritative judicial legitimacy to the Holocaust extermination story. By far the most important of these was the great Nuremberg trial of 1945-1946, officially known as the International Military Tribunal (IMT). The governments of the United States, the Soviet Union, Britain and France put on trial the most prominent surviving German leaders as “Major War Criminals” for various “war crimes,” “crimes against peace,” and “crimes against humanity.” In the words of the Tribunal’s Charter, these “Nazi conspirators” carried out their crimes as part of a great “Common Plan or Conspiracy.” In addition, twelve secondary Nuremberg trials (NMT) organized by the US government alone were conducted between 1946 to 1949. Similar trials were also conducted by the British at Lüneburg and Hamburg, and by the United States at Dachau. Since then, many other Holocaust-related trials have been held in West Germany, Israel and the United States, including the highly-publicized trials in Jerusalem of Adolf Eichmann and John Demjanjuk. Germany’s wartime treatment of the Jews figured prominently in the Nuremberg trials. In their condemnation of the defendants, the Allies gave special emphasis to the alleged extermination of six million European Jews. Chief US prosecutor Robert H. Jackson, for example, declared in his opening address to the Tribunal: / 1

CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE

Part 2: CLICK HERE

LINKS:

ALSO READ:

- Review by John Mear: CLICK HERE

→ THE HOLOCAUST NARRATIVE (E Michael Jones)

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