Did Rikki Ever Lose That Number?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript331Did Rikki Ever Lose That Number?An Observer (Teresa L)Jun 30, 2026331ShareTranscriptSource.Anytime is a good time for this Steely Dan classic.Can’t say why this song is so good, except for its timelessness. Catchy tune and rhythm with well-placed syncopated beats (“off” beats), flowing lyrics, and subtle harmonies.Leave a commentThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAn Observer’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAn Observer (Teresa L)Recent Posts"Decalogue": Kieślowski's Ten Moral Tales.23 hrs ago • An Observer (Teresa L)"Why 'A Man for All Seasons' is a Great Saint Movie" Jun 27 • An Observer (Teresa L)Unique Milestone Film from a Much-Missed Polish Director.Jun 27 • An Observer (Teresa L)SSPX Bishop Consecrations | Michael Davies Said *This*?? [EMJ, April 2026: SSPX & the JQ, Bp Williamson]Jun 26 • An Observer (Teresa L)"A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS" (On St Thomas More - a Belated Posting Since June 22 was His Feast Day)Jun 26 • An Observer (Teresa L)This Might Be What Finally Makes Me Give Up Chocolate - for Good.Jun 25 • An Observer (Teresa L)Anthony Burgess on "1984"Jun 24 • An Observer (Teresa L)