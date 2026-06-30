An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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Did Rikki Ever Lose That Number?

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jun 30, 2026
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Anytime is a good time for this Steely Dan classic.

Can’t say why this song is so good, except for its timelessness. Catchy tune and rhythm with well-placed syncopated beats (“off” beats), flowing lyrics, and subtle harmonies.

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