I don’t know about that… although such perfidious words and action should no longer come as a surprise with this “Great America” administration.

Unbekoming’s post linked to below indicts the latest grand official government announcement that lays the blame for autism solely at the feet of Tylenol. This blatantly diverts the narrative away from vaccines as the prime cause of autism (and allergies and autoimmune disease, among a host of chronic conditions and injuries — even deaths — that are clearly attributable to them).

(Did you spot the merest mention of vaccines in that HHS page at the link above?)

Even a cursory look at just the history of Tylenol use alone over the long term easily refutes this dishonest claim. Cue the smoke and mirrors to obscure the real culprit: those pharmaceutical toxins that enter too freely into so many unwitting bodies via syringe and needle.

And looks like that that is now going to be the official “autism cause” going forward.

That is, unless some now make a big stink about this latest vax-dodging deception deployed officially by HHS & Mr Operation Warp Speed.

(This is not to say that Tylenol / acetaminophen is an innocuous pharmaceutical product, either. But let’s not shift the trajectory on this story right now.)

Autism is vaccine-induced encephalitis. The mechanism is clear: aluminum adjuvants designed to provoke inflammation, delivered repeatedly to developing brains, causing neurological damage in susceptible children. Tylenol makes children more susceptible by depleting glutathione, but it doesn’t cause autism independently. Every parent who watched their child regress after vaccination knows this truth. Every researcher who’s examined the data honestly knows it. Kennedy knows it - his book contains 450 studies documenting vaccine injury, 1400 references proving the connection. But saying it clearly, without equivocation, means challenging the entire medical paradigm. It means admitting we’ve been poisoning children for profit. It means acknowledging millions of injuries could have been prevented. It means lawsuits, criminal prosecution, the collapse of public health authority. So instead we get the limited hangout. Tylenol caused autism. Spacing out vaccines might help. We’re investigating all causes without taboo while carefully avoiding the obvious cause. Parents get partial vindication - yes, your children were poisoned - but not justice. The poisoning continues on a modified schedule. The art of the limited hangout requires revealing enough truth to seem credible while protecting the larger lie. Sacrifice Tylenol to save vaccines. Admit environmental causation to prevent examining the environment that matters most. Validate injury while obscuring cause.

An Essay

Unbekoming

Sep 26, 2025

