"Decalogue": Kieślowski's Ten Moral Tales.

Another old post (the original is a few decades older than Substack) that my earliest subscribers here (all five of them!) may be familiar with.

It discusses the ten-hour masterpiece by Krzysztof Kieślowski, made for Polish television — thus, the lengthy writeup below, from my days as an amateur film critic.

(I’ve not made changes other than clarifying language in the original online article. I don’t feel I need to add or remove anything from it at this time, too.)

[EXCERPT] A work of indisputable genius, the ten-hour Dekalog /Decalogue is a set of films made by a man [on edit: and his lawyer friend, too, with whom he talked about these stories] who showed his astuteness in observation as well as his compassion — a man who understood the sad, silly, puzzling, infuriating, enchanting, discouraging and encouraging state of things that is the human condition. After you view the late Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski‘s Dekalog / Decalogue, I think you will have spent some of the finest ten hours ever in the company of a genuine film masterpiece. I do not use that last word lightly, either. Watch it and judge for yourself. ******** Kieślowski made some of the most probing, if occasionally, puzzling, films about the human soul, its strengths and weaknesses, trials and tribulations, redemption and damnation. Best known to US audiences for his other films that made the rounds of the arthouse theaters, The Double Life of Veronique (1991; with Irene Jacob in her finest performance yet) and Three Colours Trilogy: Blue / White / Red (1993; which brought to greater prominence some of the most interesting actresses of the ‘90s, including Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Jacob), he also directed these ten one-hour films for Polish television that aired in 1988. Each segment uses one of the Ten Commandments as an inspiration—sometimes clearly, and sometimes, vaguely—but none of the usual morality tales that religion classes touch on make their appearance here. The director uses each Commandment to examine the everyday dilemmas that face ordinary citizens. Yet, at times, the events are not so ordinary. The themes are, however, universal and powerful. In the discussion of a moral dilemma faced by a character in the Ethics class in Episode VIII, Zofia says something about the “prototypes” confronting difficult situations whom we all know about, but none of them are people we actually know. No ethical problem presented here appears black-and-white. Kieślowski carefully explores the complexities of such predicaments without passing judgment on any character. These stories betray his compassionate heart, one that shares equal space with a perceptive eye and a searching intellectual curiosity. All the stories involve tenants of one building in a Warsaw housing complex. They brilliantly showcase Kieślowski’s profound understanding of life at the human level. Easily accessible episodes all, he sprinkles sparingly few hints of inscrutable symbolism hither and yon, which do not diminish in the least one’s comprehension and enjoyment of the masterfully written, directed and acted mini-movies. I will briefly discuss here a more or less random selection of episodes to give you an idea of the films. Straight drama fare comprises tales I through IX, while with Episode X, Kieślowski completes the set with a humorous story that makes no less of an impact as the ones before it.

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From a wonderful article on the series published 24 years ago:

He cast the best actors of Poland and sculpted their faces intimately with lighting that seems dazzling even on second or third viewing. The Decalogue reveals an acting community of wonderful range and depth. In 10 hours, it’s hard to find a mediocre performance, impossible to find a bad one.

I cannot disagree.

While no webpages or platforms offer free online streaming anymore of all ten episodes (methinks the DVD producers made sure to take down all of those), a thorough internet search (using say, the Yandex search engine) will reward interested readers with a few sites with free viewing of single “Commandment” segments.

Or else, just go ahead and invest in the DVD set yourself. Besides supporting truly worthwhile film treasures, you are also not likely to regret this purchase.

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