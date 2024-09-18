YES.

An act of pure terrorism.

They have gotten away with everything. Literally.

Thus, they gleefully carried out this act of terrorism against the Lebanese people. Clearly pre-planned, with booby-trapped pagers ordered from Taiwan, delayed in delivery to Lebanon.

Hezbollah is not a “terrorist” organization. That label belongs most aptly to Israel. After all, it was they who invented the concept, most prominently with the bombing of the King David Hotel (their terrorist actions actually began earlier before “Israel” was founded, using violence against innocents in the 1920s, by those “gangs” — aptly named, since they are just plain ol’ gangsters).

Do I sound angry? Yes — but is it not appropriate for these thugs who continue with their merry ways unhampered and unpunished by their well-funded, well-armed supporters and allies? What is this expression of emotion compared to actual murder of innocents that keeps happening before passive or encouraging accomplices in the West (not the actual people, but their criminal governments held hostage by the Israelis)?

Yet, ultimately it’s God who will have His revenge upon them.

Seems that in doing more and more of these actions, Israel is really wishing for its own demise.

The psychopaths are celebrating this clear terrorist attack on Lebanon.

Katie Halper’s guests:

Part 1: Rania Khalek

Part 2: Craig Mokhiber

Lebanon Pager EXPLOSION With Lebanese Journalist Rania Khalek + Craig Mokhiber On Self Defense

What just happened in Lebanon?

A clear and solid reporting on the events leading up to the latest act of Israeli terrorism.

