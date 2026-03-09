Dancing Stars | Rimbiana

Mar 9, 2026 Song of Palestine

:: “In this song, I don’t mean to mock anyone. I hate war.”



The stars look different tonight,

Dancing in the dark of the sky.

The people below are screaming in fright,

Forgetting the ones they left to die.

They tremble at the shadows high above,

Forgetting the souls they didn’t love.



This isn’t about who wins or loses,

It’s a lesson you need to feel.

To taste the pain that justice chooses,

And see that even the stars are real.

Yes, even the stars can be terrifying.



The “rats” of the earth are running fast,

Hiding inside their walls of stone.

Leaving the land they stole in the past,

Running away from the seeds they’ve sown.

They hide in the concrete, cold and gray,

Leaving the land they took yesterday.



This isn’t about who wins or loses,

It’s a lesson you need to feel.

To taste the pain that justice chooses,

And see that even the stars are real.

Yes, even the stars can be terrifying.



Ya salam..

Ya salam..

Ya salam..

Salamullah..



Now everything is quiet and still,

A debt for every soul you kill.

The sky is a mirror of your hate,

The light is cold, it only waits.

Look up one last time...

It’s not warm anymore.

It only watches.



Thanks for watching. Enjoy the music!

With love - Rimbiana

Leave a comment