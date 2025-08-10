Hurrah for the people of the 1st District of Wisconsin! Bravi! 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼

The people in this Wisconsin district are not having any more of this blatant rubbish.

See Steil go through the usual humiliation ritual and parrot those hoary, false, hasbara talking points to a riled-up, questioning public demanding the truth.

So satisfying to see the people’s haranguing of Steil, and their rightful reaction to his shopworn, mendacious answers.

Note that the gentleman raising the question is in the older age group — one that has been brainwashed and manipulated by the Jewish-controlled establishment media et al. for decades now, and for all their lives.

Is this a harbinger of things to come, that such confrontation of political puppets and liars without conscience and courage, will be spreading across the land?

Let us pray that this is so!

One day — and I hope it comes sooner rather than later — any political contender who shows evidence of AIPAC or other unseemly Jewish influence and support will be treated like a disgusting pariah, whom no one will want to touch with a ten-foot pole.

Here’s another older woman in the “boomer” group who overcame her lifelong indoctrination about Israel some years ago.

Oh, and this is a “short and sweet” message of truth delivered straight from the lips of the fiery Ana Kasparian :

But, do I love the enemy — those Israelis and Jews who are of this same insane and brutal mind?

Tough to do, but yes — because I wish they would seek the truth, be blessed with grace, and join the One True Faith, abandoning their deeply demonic ways ASAP. Aside from ridding the world of their especially malignant and cruel actions, it’s also about saving their souls for eternity.

(Nonbelievers may scoff at that. And that’s OK. I just pray the same for the conversion of all.)

†🙏🏼❤️‍🔥

