The Israeli police claim that Muhammad was throwing stones at police vehicles, prompting them to send him the summons. However, the boy’s father Rabi’ has disputed these accusations, saying that his son was playing in the street with other children who ran towards Israeli troops stationed in their neighbourhood.

Following the summons, Elayyan had to be taken to the station by his father, Rabi’, this morning. Wadi Hilweh Information Centre – a Jerusalem-based NGO – posted a video showing Muhammad crying as he is carried into the police station. Scores of Palestinians from Issawiya can also be seen surrounding the father and son, telling the young boy not to be scared.

Muhammad Rabi’ Elayyan was summoned by dozens of Israeli police officers from his home in Issawiya – a Palestinian neighbourhood squashed between Jerusalem’s Hebrew University and the Separation Wall – and taken to a police station on Salah Eddin Street, not far from the Old City’s Damascus Gate.

Israel has summoned a four-year-old Palestinian boy from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya for interrogation.

The Israeli Knesset passed a law yesterday authorising the detention of Palestinian minors under the age of 14, Anadolu reported.

The bill was approved in the second and third readings by 55 votes to 33, the Knesset said in a statement.

The legislation, a temporary five-year measure, allows courts to order the detention of children under 14 in closed facilities if convicted of murder involving “terrorism or terrorist activities.”

Upon reaching 14, the child would continue to serve their sentence in prison, according to the statement.

The measure could be extended by up to two years upon approval from the justice and welfare ministers and the Knesset’s Constitution Committee.

The law also includes a three-year provision allowing courts to jail minors in prison instead of juvenile facilities for up to ten days if they are deemed dangerous or pose a threat to others. Courts may also extend this period if circumstances warrant, the Knesset said.

More than 270 Palestinian minors are currently held in Israeli detention, despite UN resolutions and international treaties prohibiting the imprisonment of children, according to Palestinian right groups.

The Knesset also passed a controversial law that allows the deportation of family members of Palestinians involved in attacks against Israelis.

The legislation is widely seen to be targeting Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinian residents of the occupied East Jerusalem.

The law did not specify where families or relatives would be deported. Yet, Israeli media says that Gaza will be a destination for those being deported.