This shockingly frank (for those days) radio interview took place some twenty years ago.

Listen closely.

Bobby had just been granted Icelandic citizenship following his apparently illegal, months-long incarceration in Japan, plausibly done at the behest of the US government.

In hindsight, twenty years hence, one is compelled to ask:

Was Bobby wrong about absolutely everything he talks about here?

Were those high-profile games between Kasparov-Karpov pre-arranged?

Who is to blame for the nuclear weapons proliferation in the world, a concern at the time?

Is the US government a force for good in the world?

Is Japan a truly independent nation apart from US influence?

(It was Japan that kidnapped him at Narita Airport for invented charges concocted by the US Embassy, during a layover for a trip he was taking to the Philippines. He talks about this unjust incarceration at length.)

Was he ultimately betrayed by his own government — and by whom, specifically? Why?

And more….

As for chess:

Bobby grew to detest traditional chess for its reliance on mere memorization. He had wanted to introduce more creativity into the game, and thus he developed the variant known as. Fischerandom, a.k. a. Chess 960.

Also, click HERE and HERE (video).

Interview with an AM Moscow radio station, May 15, 2005.

The more I learn about Bobby, his unusual (for those days) ideas and opinions, and his uncompromising outspokenness, the more I grow suspicious of the actual cause of Bobby’s death, which would come to pass in 2008, a few years after this interview.

BONUS:

On a lighter note…

I really enjoyed this stint of Bobby as a comedian! I miss these two “Bobbys” a lot.

Bobby Fischer Meets Bob Hope.

Memories of Bobby



The first International Chess Grandmaster from Asia, Eugene Torre of the Philippines, reminisces about his good friend, Bobby Fischer. (Interview from 2019.)

He also talks about Fischerandom — the new variant that Bobby cooked up to add more creativity to the game — and his hopes for that new version on the old chess game.

Interesting takes on all these by Eugene.

Learn more about Bobby Fischer!

(Check out these two previous posts)



