From The Washington Post.

They did a fine job with this guide.

CLICK ON IMAGE OR LINK TO ACCESS THE INTERACTIVE GUIDE.

Note: The Sistine Chapel was actually smaller in actuality than what I was led to believe by all these photographs and movies about it! No photography is allowed inside. (But, of course, many take pics and videos surreptitiously.)

The conclave begins tomorrow, Wednesday, May 7.

For those wont to do so, please pray for the cardinal electors in this conclave!

Raymond Cardinal Burke’s Prayer (Novena)

→ In English:

https://x.com/cardinalrlburke/status/1919264869938770413

→ In Latin:

https://x.com/cardinalrlburke/status/1919266156482904244

Prayer for the Conclave:

