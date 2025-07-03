SINGKIL DANCE.

Difficult but enchanting ethnic dance from Maranao, a Muslim ethnic region on the island of Mindanao, in southern Philippines.

The finest example of this dance (in its theatrical mode) can be viewed below, as performed by the premiere folk dance company of the country.

This is, perhaps, my favorite ethnic dance of the islands. It should have live music as accompaniment, with native tunes and rhythms played on traditional instruments that mainly include a set of the gong-like, brass kulintang.

With heads held high, the principals barely glance down. They carry on with a regal bearing and graceful yet crisp moves. The dance demands poise and agility in equal measure. Oh — and courage! — for navigating those fast-moving bamboo poles! (One small mistake, the whole thing is ruined! Not to mention, such can result in potentially serious injuries!)

The dance from the Lanao province uses twelve bamboo poles arranged in a double criss-cross fashion. While dancing, the Princess carries two jeweled fans called, "apir" which she moves in a stylized fashion.

Step into the vibrant world of Philippine arts and culture, and you’ll inevitably encounter the mesmerizing Singkil, a traditional dance of the Philippines renowned for its elegance, complexity, and deep cultural roots. More than just movement, Singkil is a narrative woven with threads of royalty, myth, and the enduring spirit of the Maranao people of Mindanao. It’s a dance that demands incredible skill, coordination, and a profound understanding of its historical and cultural context. From the rhythmic clapping of bamboo poles to the graceful weaving of the dancers, Singkil captivates audiences with its unique blend of danger and beauty, telling a story that echoes through generations. This blog post delves deep into the heart of Singkil, exploring its origins, the legends that inspire it, the intricate details of its performance, its evolution, and its vital place within the rich tapestry of Filipino culture. Join us as we unravel the story behind this remarkable Philippine folk dance. Unveiling Singkil: More Than Just a Dance Singkil is not merely a sequence of steps set to music; it’s a living embodiment of history, identity, and artistic expression. Understanding its core elements and cultural context is essential to appreciating its full significance. What is Singkil? At its core, Singkil is a Maranao dance originating from the Lake Lanao region in Mindanao, Southern Philippines. Traditionally, it was not performed by just anyone; it was considered a royal dance, often showcased during celebrations and festivities to entertain nobility. Its most distinctive feature involves dancers, typically led by a female protagonist, gracefully stepping in and out of crisscrossing bamboo poles that are rhythmically clapped together and against the floor. The dance requires exceptional agility and grace, as the performers navigate the challenging, ever-shifting maze of poles, often increasing in tempo and complexity. It’s a test of poise, coordination, and courage, symbolizing the dancer’s ability to maintain composure amidst chaos. The Heartbeat of Maranao Culture For the Maranao people, Singkil is intrinsically linked to their identity and cultural heritage. It reflects their social structure, artistic inclinations, and connection to ancient epics. The dance traditionally highlighted the status and refinement of Maranao women, particularly those of noble birth. The intricate movements, the elaborate costumes (often featuring the traditional malong), and the accompanying kulintang ensemble music all speak to a sophisticated cultural tradition. It is often considered one of the most iconic representations of Maranao artistry and stands as a proud symbol of Mindanao dance traditions within the broader Philippine context. Performing or witnessing Singkil is an immersion into the unique world of the Maranao people. The Legend Behind the Steps: The Darangen Epic [ … ]

Henrietta Hofer-Ele was one of the first to conduct a research on the execution of the dance which is now called Singkil. Encouraged by her teacher, Francisca Reyes Aquino, Hofer-Ele conducted her study on a unique bamboo dance that she had witnessed in Marawi during a regional inter-school athletic event. Initially, the dance had no name and was performed only by girls, usually one or two dancers, holding fans in their hands. Aquino had intended to study the dance herself but lacked local connections, which hindered her investigation. However, Hofer-Ele, originally from nearby Cotabato province, had family connections that enabled her to pursue her research.[1] In the mid-1950s, Hofer-Ele encountered difficulties finding individuals knowledgeable about the dance since it was rarely practiced and gradually fading away. Fortunately, Princess Tarhata Alonto-Lucman, who belonged to royalty, generously shared her knowledge with Hofer-Ele. Other Maranao ladies later taught Hofer-Ele the specific movements involving fans. One of these ladies impressed Hofer-Ele with her singing while skillfully handling three fans in each hand.[1] While Hofer-Ele's research did not provide evidence that the dance was originally a royal dance, the Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company, to which she later presented her findings, interpreted it as such. This interpretation may have been influenced by the fact that the person who taught Hofer-Ele the dance was of royal descent. Bayanihan made adjustments to the dance, including designating the principal dancer as a "princess" accompanied by an attendant holding a royal umbrella. The princess wore a gold-colored long-sleeved blouse, a malong, and a veil on her head. She used two fans, adorned with brass nails, and danced between criss-crossed bamboo poles. Originally, there was no musical accompaniment, except for the sounds of clanking brass anklets and clashing bamboo poles. The dance was subsequently named Singkil after the brass anklets worn by the original dancer, Princess Tarhata.[1][2] Later, the Bayanihan folk dance group incorporated the Singkil dance into a storyline based on an episode from the Maranao epic, Darangen. The narrative revolves around Prince Bantugan's romantic pursuits of Princess Gandingan. However, as punishment for his past infidelities, supernatural forces hinder his pursuit, causing disturbances and obstacles. In this reinterpretation developed by Bayanihan, male warrior-assistants were introduced alongside the female court ladies accompanying the princess.[2] Bayanihan played a significant role in popularizing Singkil and introducing notable modifications to the original dance. Creative directors of the group reimagined the dance in the early 1950s to enhance the cast and characters for their world tour at the Brussels Expo in 1958. Their version of Singkil features multiple fan dancers, a prince, warriors with swords and shields, crisscrossed bamboo poles, and an umbrella attendant. The performance incorporates theatrical vignettes portraying a segment of the Darangen epic, where Prince Bantungan rescues Princess Gandingan during an earthquake caused by forest spirits.[2][3]

