There’s something to be said for these unpolished but charming and genuine performances by the children at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, of which Fr. Gabriel Romanelli is parish priest.

And look who keeps stealing the attention of the camera person!

As Fr. Romanelli is from Argentina, I now understand why Pope Francis (also from Argentina) had a special connection to this parish. He chatted with them all every single night soon after the start of the nightmare prompted by the “israeli” psy-opped events of October 7, 2023 —which were used as an excuse to unleash their worst upon the Palestinians in Gaza. The late Pope spoke to them even up to the every eve of his death.

[ If needed, English subtitles can be turned on: click on “CC”, then under gear icon, choose Auto-translate → English (or whichever language you prefer) ]

¿Cuándo terminará esta pesadilla? [26 Dic] - Cristianos en Gaza - P Gabriel Romanelli

