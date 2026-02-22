🎶 CROWN HIM (Anti-Semite of the Year) [DuckStreetStudios] 🎵

A tune perfect for cathartic release.

A parade of interesting and famous historical and present-day personages is featured here, and not all are Catholic. There are saints, popes, royalty (I’m guessing), writers, musicians, composers, presidents, politicians, historians, professors, physicians, comedians, sports people, and media persons among those I recognize — heck, there’s even a … beauty queen! (One will need a deep familiarity with religion, history, art, music, literature, politics, and social media to know each face.) [List was updated after publication.]

Can you name them all?

While country music was never my cup o’ tea, the Catholic musical outfit of Duck Street Studios has elevated the genre above the commercial plane, turning out amazing tunes with apt and clever lyrics grabbed from the headlines and moral issues of the day. (The slide guitar here is nice, too.)

