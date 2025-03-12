https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/1899547200792748493
Can someone enlighten dumbos like me on what the 4-D or 47-D chess gambit that’s being played here?
Because I’m totally lost, trying to parse the Trump post into something genuinely good for anyone — who isn’t Israel.
It's actually quite elementary: 1-D checkers. The Js financially own and control the entire Zionized US political party system -- and then some. Trump's administration is 100% bought in and bought off. You don't bite the hand that feeds you, which is the basic law of the jungle that the small hats have reduced us to. To paraphrase Israel Shahak: They judaicize every space they touch, reducing it to its base essence. Their general M.O. is to lie, cheat, and steal. So you mirror their behavior because you're a dead man walking if you don't secure their needs, which are only pull-off-able if you act like them: lie, cheat and steal.
It’s pretty hard to fathom. Hopefully this is 5D chess where Mr T is just playing his rivals. But what do I know? At any rate Massie is one of the most popular members of Congress among his own constituents who appear to be some very honest and intelligent folks. Heck, AIPAC has tried to defeat several times but he still manages to get 75% of the votes. And it looks like he’s going for the Senate seat with Mitch McConnell retiring. He’ll be hard to beat.