Interesting Notes below.

Also look up the comment below Lorbas’ Note — the one about police work being “a profession” and not “an ideology”.

Hmm….

Don’t talk to the police .

This is the general advice given by this 14-year-old video featuring Regent Law School professor James Duane. It has already racked up 21 million views to this day.

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Dutch police in video.

And then, you have this recent incident with the Dutch police caught on video. (I’ve still been unable to find out who did the filming, though. Would it matter?)

Like it did so many others, the clearly uncalled-for beastly action by the cop with the dog against the unarmed, defenseless pregnant woman really upset me. Her husband’s reaction to seeing that is understandable. (Thankfully, the prematurely born baby looks fine.)

Even without any other context, it looks to me that the cops’ actions are unjustified. There are many online questioning the “absence of context” to defend the cops’ brutish actions against the woman.

Does that behavior count as being “professional”?

Are all police in the world now trained by a special force that calls “home” this tiny place in West Asia (“Middle East”) that they continue to illegally occupy?

Additional footage (click to view on Twitter):

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“Dutch News” article

To see how some media work, read this particular article carefully and see if their description of the incident matches up with what you saw in the clips above.

(Click on link above or image capture below to read.)

Compare and contrast

Then, read this account, too, in a more widely-read, mainstream publication.

Compare and contrast with the Dutch News report.

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Groups

Finally, I think there’s a reason why cops are fielded in groups of at least two persons. They are almost never sent out as a single cop to attend to some matter. And, it is not just for “strength or safety in numbers” that this is done.

When they are by themselves, each cop may still have a conscience that is functioning. This is lost and totally breaks down when he is acting with others in a group, as he now cedes his responsibility and accountability for any bad actions to the collective — subconsciously or not. This is why “mob mentality” is a thing, even if it’s just a handful of people involved.

ADDENDUM:

(Added on edit.)

My heartfelt thanks to the wise and kind Donald Jeffries for the first comment on this post (and thus far, the only one), and for providing the link to his excellent article. It was such a shocking and disturbing revelation to read.

CLICK ON TITLE TO READ:

Find out how common such police brutality and abuse really is in the US of A.

Also wondering, what kind of personality or character would be attracted to the work of a cop?

What is the history of that institution we call a “police force”?

Whose interests did/do they really serve?

There seems, indeed, to be more truth to the saying, “There are so few good cops” than “There are only a few bad apples.”

Thank you once more for this, and all that you do, Donald Jeffries!

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