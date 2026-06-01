An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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Donald Jeffries
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Great compilation of police abuse, Teresa. The police are an occupying army at this point. If you haven't read it, here's a piece I wrote years ago (put it up on my archived Substack 3 years ago), and it shows that this brutish behavior has been consistent. Thanks! https://djeffries.substack.com/p/jolly-coppers-on-parade

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