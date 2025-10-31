Background.

For some context to this ongoing daytime “drama” engrossing online Catholics, just yesterday, here’s what happened:

So, Catholic vlogger Matt Frad just joined the Daily Wire, which just acquired (a most apt term!) his decade-old “Pints with Aquinas” YouTube show (which I cited once in a long-past post).

Everyone knows that DW is owned and run by the unapologetic Christ-mocker, Ben Shapiro, and has Jewish converso (not to Catholicism) Andrew Klavan on the show’s roster, too. The move by Fradd, who claims his contract gives him absolute creative control over his show, was heavily criticised by many Catholics who do not care one whit for Zionists (a.k.a. the killers of innocents in Palestine.).

It’s also true that these three Catholics (Matt Walsh, Michael Knowles, Matt Fradd) have spoken very little, if at all, about the ongoing Jewish Zionist-perpetrated mass murder, maiming and starvation of Palestinians and scorched-earth destruction in Gaza. Michael Knowles did object to Israel’s actions for a brief instant, which amounted to some weak sauce that sounded like, “Israel, you naughty boy, you’re losing me with this bad behavior, and that’s a Catholic church you’re shooting at, and the war has to end!” Note the use of “war” and not “genocide,” and “Hamas” as the implied terrorist group. Not a single empathetic word for the millions of Palestinians suffering from Israel’s evil actions. Furthermore, he only did this when the sole Catholic Church in Gaza was intentionally bombed by Israel.

From Fradd and Walsh? Radio silence on this topic. And perhaps that’s why they’re deemed acceptable for the people at DW.

So, here’s an excerpt from the first virtual “group meeting” of the Catholic boys (including newbie Fradd) with Shapiro and Klavan, with comments by Catholics posted below it:

A few responses:

[→ More from MILO below.]

Mockery here clearly goes just one way, and freely so.

Some may disagree, but seems that those Catholic boys on the DW payroll don’t even realize (or refuse to see) the humiliation ritual being deployed here against them and their religion. (Well, maybe bearded Matt Walsh shows a slight distaste for the supposed ‘joke’.)

Someone’s response (see box below) drew this tweet reply from Klavan (oh, but where was the “Jew joke” in what he said?):

The responses overwhelmingly beg to differ:

More from Milo Yiannopoulos , with the same sharp wit and sinewy tone of old. He still deploys the crass/shock effect, but I think, less often.

His series of replies to Klavan’s defense of himself does not equivocate — unlike some other Catholics who see nothing wrong with this situation, telling critics they just “can’t take a joke” and need to “lighten up.”

(Unsurprising revelation about the latter: some still deny that the Israel-created Gaza genocide is real.)

Bravo, Milo!

As a Catholic who cannot willingly make peace, much less do business, with Zionists and their ilk, I find the whole affair leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Yet, God remains in charge. Time will tell how all this will play out in the end. Prayers for all, especially for the conversion of the Jews, are called for.

✝️ 🇻🇦 🕊️

Leave a comment