"Commentary On The Iran War, March 2, 2026" [IAN WELSH]

NOTE on TITLE VIDEO : LISTEN CLOSELY TO THE COMMENTARY

re the intended target of Iran (auto-dubbed).

That is an example of how Iran has been carrying out its “precision strikes.” We’ve also seen it in their attacks on US military bases, military personnel, intelligence assets, and other legitimate targets of war.

Contrast that with USRAEL, which claims “precision strikes” as it aims missiles directly at schools, gymnasiums and hospitals, in a reprise of the Gaza holocaust (which has not stopped with that not-a-ceasefire). Yes, the Gaza script is being followed yet again.

I also read somewhere (unconfirmed rumor) that the projectile that caused the first civilian casualties on Day 1, with more than 160+ persons dead in that school in Minab, was launched from a US aircraft carrier.

Think twice about that, if true.

Not that it’s any less horrific if it came from somewhere else, but you get my drift.

.

UPDATE: Here’s what the US is doing about the incident. Seems it was actually launched by the United States military.

https://x.com/OunkaOnX/status/2029223930700152925?s=20

→ Just like its master, “israel,” we can safely conclude that after the US investigated itself, it found itself not guilty of any wrongdoing, or war crimes.

.

NOW, ON TO THE CLEAR-EYED ESSAY.

.

Second, have they looked at a topographical map of Iran?

Notice the mountains? Imagine trying to invade that. The sheer stupid is beyond comprehension by anyone with a room temperature IQ. There is a hangover of people thinking this is 1991 and Iran is Iraq. Iran has better missiles than the US does. It’s larger than Iraq was, it has more people, it has allies. (China appears to be sharing real time satellite intelligence with Iran and has a land route which lets it ship in whatever Iran needs to build more missiles and drones.)

[ SNIP ]

CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE .

Leave a comment