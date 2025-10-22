LOL, Catholics will understand this.

Have gotten so used to the sequence and elements of the Catholic Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, especially the part in which the priest consecrates the host, and afterwards, when we receive the Body & Blood, Soul & Divinity of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, in the Eucharist during Holy Communion. These parts strike me as the highest points of reverence in the Liturgy. In contrast, a Protestant service feels lacking that central focus, especially on Christ, literally and symbolically. That’s why, even during my decades as a lapsed Catholic, Protestant services never held any attraction for me (especially the evangelical ones).

I love the “calisthenics” part in the Mass, too, LOL. Kneeling is such a great way to humble oneself before Our Lord. Pews are nice, but they are actually a relatively recent invention. Ironically, they were first added to churches during the Protestant Reformation so that people could listen to increasingly longer talks given by the pastor! This is why pews aren’t universally present in European churches.

(Homilies should be short and sweet, and if there were no pews, many would not tolerate those long-winded ones that some priests love to give.)

Ideally, the Eucharist should also be received on one’s knees, and at the altar rail, a practice that more and more parishes are slowly returning to, by the grace of God. 🙏🏼✝️🕊️🇻🇦

