Come Back, Queen Isabella!
In Spanish, she’s known as Isabel la Católica - Isabella the Catholic.
It is not an idle description that “la Católica” is appended to her title. Her profound faith deeply informed her decisions and policies.
Unfortunately, the likes of Queen Isabella do not seem to be found anywhere in the world today.
LISTEN to this two-part homily from some time back.
Makes good points about Queen Isabella of Spain’s actions and beliefs in revitalizing the Catholic faith.
Part 1:
Part 2:
The cause for her canonization was put on (eternal) hold in 1991 due to pressure from “outside sources”.
Many of the facts mentioned in the homilies can be found in the engaging book by Warren G Carroll,
Isabel of Spain: the Catholic Queen
I highly recommend this book to one and all interested in this fascinating monarch — one of the finest queens in history.
* Will be posting more about this admirable ruler in the near future. *
Once you learn more, I think you will agree that Queen Isabella I is way, way better than her more heavily-promoted Protestant namesake, Elizabeth I.
