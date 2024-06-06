I think it’s fair to say that virtually everything that has been taught to us in school, in media, and in entertainment needs to be re-examined today.

Don’t you agree thus — in light of the atrocious lies that have been uncovered about what we’ve learned about political/social/cultural history, scientific and medical history, and current events?

THE VIDEO BELOW presents an eminently reasonable re-evaluation of the widely known “historical facts” about European colonialism (focusing mostly on Catholic Spain) that the whole world has grown up with.

(I do wonder what they teach in Spain today, though — it it an anti-Catholic Spanish imperial history that they are taught?)

I can think of no real rebuttal against the video’s assertions.

Did you ever ask:

Who wrote all those history books we have been consuming lo all these decades? I always wondered about this since I was in the grades.

And, to what end were these particular narratives fed to us en masse?

For one source (but not exclusively so at all), the demonization of the Spanish Empire yesterday and today has loads to do with the so-called Black Legend — la leyenda negra — spread by Spain’s enemies, including but not limited to Holland, England, Germany, France, and even later, the USA.

Funny, but back home in the archipelago halfway across the world, in that ex-province/colony of Spain, I had never even heard of this black propaganda against Spain until my Spanish friends told me about it a few decades ago! Hmm…wonder why this truth was never told to us — certainly not during our more recent 45-year-period as a US colony?

Of notable interest:

Listen to the video’s commentary on the continuing Palestine-Israel conflict in the light of historical European colonization. Some left-leaning quarters today insist on labeling that situation as yet another example of “European colonialism.”

CHAPTERS:

0:00 Intro

1:59 Origins of Colonization

8:52 How European Colonization Worked

13:12 Colonization Controversies

21:28 Positives of Colonization

Dec 29, 2023

Colonization of the New World is one of the most important events in world history. Unfortunately, many people today don't treat these events with the seriousness and deep thought they deserve. Did European colonization have more positives than negatives? I argue so. In this video on Pax Tube, I explain why European Colonization was a historic achievement that brought good things across the globe. At the same time, it also had some dark moments that are worth considering and analyzing. Buckle up for this dive into the events that would change the fate of the world as we know it.

Which brings me to a film that I consider a must-see—one I could not watch a second time:

Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto :

TRAILER:

THE FULL MOVIE, IF AVAILABLE TO YOU:

PERSONAL CODA:

My own personal/historical background is that of someone who hails from a far-flung, erstwhile “colony”, a part of the Spanish empire for 300 years. However, contrary to the situation for British, Dutch and other colonizing powers, all the lands that were under imperial Spain were actually considered “provinces” [as conquered lands were in the Roman Empire] whose inhabitants on paper had the exact same rights and privileges as citizens in the home country of Spain. This was thanks to the policies set by the Catholic monarchs, Fernando and Isabel.

THE ABSTRACT OF THIS PAPER by a Russian author caught my eye:

https://cyberleninka.ru/article/n/the-policy-of-catholic-monarchs-and-popes-in-the-new-world-on-the-christianization-of-the-population-and-the-policy-of-local/viewer

But, people being people, the laws in theory were not always carried out as intended by its drafters by the representatives of the Spanish government abroad.

Decades of anti-Spanish rhetoric saturated our History curricula from high school through university. Today, I, for one, am grateful to Spain for bringing to my old homeland the Catholic faith as well as sundry cultural and culinary influences.

Not well-known back home is the fact that hundreds of years ago, the Spanish friars also created the first dictionary for a local tongue (I forget which one now), and recorded and preserved many of the distinct languages among various tribes in the archipelago.

Interestingly, today there appears to be a warm feeling of community and camaraderie among all the Spanish-speaking nations in South and Central America, who have also welcomed to their ranks the so-called “only Hispanic people in Asia” (i.e, the Filipinos in the Philippines). Today, Spain actually gives all of these countries special status in terms of immigration rules and regulations.)

