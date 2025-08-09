Nothing beats the real stuff.

Watching this again many years later, I’m still amused and astounded by this, a uniquely conceived ad for an already-popular automobile.

(As if we needed even more reason to buy a Honda product!)

It’s not hard to see why some younger folks today claim that this is all just “AI”.

Many months of meticulous planning and testing went into perfecting this excellent example of a Rube Goldberg setup.

(As a kid, I would be fascinated by the silly complexity of the RG cartoons printed on the inside cover page of a comic book series whose title I can no longer recall!)

