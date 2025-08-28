Thought I’d share some lovely moments featuring these elegant, marvelous creatures and their riders!

These first two videos may be older, but they’re warm and wonderful docufilms on the Spanish Riding School of Vienna.

Before reading or viewing anything else, please watch these first!

The Spanish Riding School of Vienna.

Part 1.

Part 2.

I first fell in love with that beautiful creature, the horse, on a sunny day in 2009 when, on a lark, I joined an extracurricular activity for a medical conference in Scottsdale: on tap was a leisurely horseback ride in the Arizona desert. No risk! And it would keep me safely away from any snakes we might encounter (deathly afraid of them!).

Well, it was a simple yet wonderful experience, bonding even a teeny bit with this animal who calmly obeyed my little nudges and pulls on the reins. And so gentle was she, that retired quarter-horse that allowed me to ride her for something like an hour.

And I have loved and admired horses ever since.

For these formal shows of classical dressage in Vienna, there’s that special horse breed called the Lipizzan, which hails originally from Spain (but are now bred in Austria itself). Hence, the name, “the Spanish Riding School” (Spanische Hofreitschule).

So, what exactly is classical dressage?

Through that page, you can also learn about the different maneuvers and steps in classical dressage, and how competitive dressage differs in many important ways from it. (Some training moves can even be harmful to the horse, unlike in the classical variant.)

So, now you know what that fancy term means!

→ Spanish Riding School (more extensive Wiki article)

Learn a bit more about the riders, too.

Their job isn’t “work;” it’s “a calling.”

It takes many years of training (up to 10, if I’m not mistaken) for a Lipizzaner to be fully trained; — same thing for a rider!

Dive into the history of the iconic Lipizzaner stallions in Vienna | RIDE presented by Longines

Here is an example of the Grand Finale from a show.

Spanish Riding School Grand Finale - White Lippizaner Stallions

COMMENT: In this video of more recent vintage, drones appear to be used now in filming. While crisp and clear, the picture looks too clean and clinical. The lighting seems different to that in those old films posted at the top. There are no shadows, giving a colder visual feel.

Call me a Luddite, but I feel that the line between synthetic computer animation and these high-definition videos is almost invisible these days.

Also, the School decided in 2008 to “keep up with the times” and started to recruit women as riders. A terrible idea, to my mind. Dressage owes its distinctive character to uniformity and precision — which is why, only men with similar build and height and look should be riders — “feminism” be damned. Adding women to the mix just ruins this principle, but nobody bothered to ask me for my stupid opinion!

At any rate, hope to catch these beautiful stallions in their equine ballet programs one of these days. At least, my parents got to enjoy a show in their tour of Europe in the early ‘90s.

